A
mong the many things that stand Garibaldi apart from other waterfront cities is the collection of metal mobiles which hang in a vast variety of places. Walk along the boardwalk, the piers and U.S. 101 long enough and you’d need to get your eyesight checked if you didn’t spot at least ten of them. They’re like Garibaldi’s equivalent to the quilt trail.
Those mobiles are made in a shop out along the north shore of Tillamook Bay at the confluence of south 7th St., Mooring Drive and Commercial Street. The building where the shop is located is also home to Kerri Lin Charters and Siggi G Charters. The artist behind those creations is none other than Joe Gierga, the Grand Marshall of Garibaldi Days 2022 Parade.
There are only two places to purchase those metallic wonders. One is at the shop, and the other is Pacific Gypsy Boutique, just off the corner of 2nd St. and U.S. 101. (Psst – it’s on the first floor of the two-story building with many, many, many metal mobiles out front.)
From time to time, when I take the kids in the stroller and walk about, I stop by Pacific Gypsy Boutique to check in on the store and its proprietor, Cheryl Gierga. As those around Garibaldi know, she, too, is a twin parent. She gives me and my wife invaluable advice from time to time.
Below is the ‘newsworthiest’ bit of our last chat.
Me: How did you get to be the exclusive re-seller for the mobiles?
Cheryl: “I am the lucky granddaughter of the artist, Joe Gierga.”
Me: What brought you and your family to Garibaldi?
Cheryl: “I always promised my grandparents I would move back to be close to them when I got older. I remember being small and promising them to come back. I moved back with my sons in 2008 and we have been here ever since and with zero plans of leaving.”
Me: What inspired you to start PGB?
Cheryl: “I lived in Coos Bay for a few years before moving back here and actually started my first brick and mortar there. I missed it so much after moving. I did just markets, festivals and fairs and such for a long time before opening another brick and mortar in 2019. I love to create and it has been a huge healing factor for me.”
Me: What distinguishes you from the other stores on the coast?
Cheryl: “I don’t know how to answer this. Over the years, more independent designers and artists and even just people who love to craft have been opening up their own shops and it’s amazing to see. I was able to actually open in 2019 in the same building that my gramma had her art gallery in. I think (I might be wrong) when I opened, I was the only actually “Garibaldi made” gift shop. I thought that was cool.”
Me: Do you have any specials coming up for the summer?
Cheryl: “Watch for random sales coming up in the future. I haven’t actually planned anything out yet.”
Living in the moment, gypsy-style.
For more information, type in ‘Pacific Gypsy Boutique’ in your Facebook app, and like and follow her page.
Which brings us to the latest from Garibaldi’s favorite librarian, June Ekborg: “Summer Reading is fast approaching at Tillamook County Library! The theme for this year is: Find Your Voice. Summer reading programs and activities for ALL AGES will run from Monday, June 12th to Saturday, August 5th. Folks can sign up and participate at ALL branches. More information will be coming soon! “
I owe a retraction: I was on the Port of Garibaldi website looking over their event calendar when I came across the recurring event for Garibaldi Jam. I thought someone had re-started the event, and in my haste, I included it in my column. Sadly, for those who remember Bud & Elsie Massey’s rowdy good time Friday nights, the events have not been started anew by anyone else. At least, not yet.
I have since notified the Port of Garibaldi and Tillamook Coast and have asked for its removal from their websites, along with any other location where the event might appear. Tillamook Coast expediently sent me to the Tillamook Chamber, who apparently entered the recurring event onto the calendar many moons ago, and immediately addressed the issue. Thank you, guys.
Hat tip to Garibaldi City Councilor Terry Kandle for first noting the glaring error and the false hope I may or may not have accidentally given people. I don’t apologize much, but I do so here. I am sorry.
Lastly, speaking of rowdy good times, Mayor Hall will be hosting a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday, May 31st, 2023. Among the topics expected to be discussed include the possible water rate increase and the repairs to the pipe on U.S.101. The public is overwhelmingly encouraged to attend.
