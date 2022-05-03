Don’t forget your mothers this Sunday! It’s not important to spend a fortune, it’s important to take the time to show her. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mommas out there!
Speaking of Mother’s Day: this Sunday from noon until 4:00 p.m. there will be a free yard debris drop off for Garibaldi residents, behind City Hall on the 7th and Acacia side in the big parking lot. Thanks to Garibaldi Fire Division Chief Blake Paulsen and Public Works Director Kelly West for making their idea a reality. They are donating their time to make this happen and provide a service for all residents.
This is specifically designed for yard debris only and no plastic bags or processed products will be accepted (no trash at this time). Blake Paulsen has added that they would like citizens to create a defensible space around your homes as we are soon entering the fire season. If you are not comfortable burning or want to reduce smoke production in the city, plan to drop your lawn clippings, branch limbs and weeds on May 8th. Should you have any questions or concerns, please contact Blake at City Hall.
The Food Pantry will be scheduled for May 13th and 27th this month, from 10 a.m. until noon at the God’s Lighthouse Church on 8th Street in Garibaldi. Residents from Rockaway Beach to Idaville in need of assistance are more than welcome to participate. For more information, contact the church at (503)322-3501. We were recently blessed with some donations of food and baby supplies.
Garibaldi Bay Market is featuring daily specials and soups in their deli section. They are usually advertising the specials on Facebook on their own page as well as the Garibaldi Bulletin Board. Or if it’s easier, call them at (503) 322-3270 so see what they have on their menu.
Garibaldi Chevron and Deli Mart also has specials. You can check out their Facebook page and like it too!
I saw that Kelly Siegal from Belladonna Beads in Garibaldi had a 50th birthday and a 50% off sale last week. Sorry I didn’t know ahead of time! Kelly made a beautiful shell necklace and earring set complete with a shell purse to hold it in for the Crab Races.
It’s important for us to help support our local businesses, especially in the lean times.
Now that we have all received our ballots, it’s time to sit down and make some choices. I would implore everyone who is registered and received a ballot to vote. Make sure you understand the issues and the candidates. You can look them up online, and several candidates for governor have been in debates that were on TV and Zoom. One article I found featured the same questions for each candidate, but I found the videos to be most helpful.
Many people feel the Primary election is not important. Too many times I hear “it doesn’t matter” or “It’s just one vote” but I’m here to tell you that it IS important, it does matter. If you have two hundred people who think it’s just one vote or it doesn’t matter, ALL votes affect the outcome. Let’s get the percentages up in the county.
