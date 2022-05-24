I have been in Tucson, Arizona for over the past three weeks due to the birth of my granddaughter. Dahlia Joy decided to arrive three weeks earlier than expected, and my daughter was in need of assistance due to the unexpected surgery.
This Thursday, May 26th, the Port begins their Night Market season at the event tent at 107 S. Jerry Creasy Way in Garibaldi, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be live music (Mojo Holler slated for this month) and around 40 vendors with a diverse array of wares. This is a family-friendly, dog-friendly event so let’s kick off the holiday weekend early and get the party started. If you need more info or want to participate, contact event coordinator Laura Schmidt at (503)374-1424 or email at events@portofgaribaldi.org. Follow their FB page under Garibaldi Night Market.
This Friday, May 27th, the Food Pantry behind God’s Lighthouse church will be open from 10:00 a.m. until noon. It serves residents from Rockaway Beach to Idaville. If you find you needsome food assistance, or know of someone who may, please know that help is available.
This Memorial Day weekend signals the beginning of the “101 Critical Days of Summer” when many accidents are more prevalent due to the influx of people on the roads, waterways, and outdoors. The restraints of the past two years may create some lapse in judgment. Plan to allow plenty of time to get to your destination. Hotter temperatures also create hotter tempers. If you are traveling by car, be sure to take the time to ensure your vehicle is ready for the trip (tires, oil, fluids, wipers, etc). A little prevention goes a long way to ensure you don’t experience a breakdown somewhere in Timbuktu with no cell service, or cause an accident and spoil your trip. Have a supply of flares, water and snacks for the road in case you are stuck in traffic. A first aid kit is also helpful. Safety first in all your activities!
The Garibaldi Library will be hosting the return of Oregon Reptile Man at the community room above city hall on Wednesday, June 1st, at 3:30 p.m. I know this is a real favorite of the kids in the community (moms, not so much!!). What a great learning opportunity for everyone to get close to reptiles such as a tortoise, lizards, snakes and more.
Our very own June Ekborg will soon be moving to the Garibaldi branch library! She will be giving us the scoop on programs and events. She wanted me to pass on the Summer Reading Program, “Oceans of Possibilities” that runs from June 15th until August 10th this year. The main library in Tillamook will also have Grub Club kids lunch program weekdays from June 13th until August 26th.
Garibaldi Days will be upon us in less than two months! As soon as I hear any updates, I will be sure to pass them along.
