The first of the Port of Garibaldi Market Nights takes place this Friday night, May 26th, beginning at 4pm.
For those who’ve never been, the Market Night features 30 or so market vendors, live music, livelier eats, and general merriment under the big white tent on 107 Jerry Creasy Way, along the north shore of Tillamook Bay. The event is free to attend and is pet friendly. For more information, please visit https://portofgaribaldi.org/market-night or facebook.com/GaribaldiMarketNight.
If you want to work off a few of those calories in that ‘old time’ way, Check out the “Garibaldi Jam,” at the Garibaldi Community Hall. From 6pm-8pm, The Jam will play nostalgic classics and timeless Country-Western standards. The Community Hall floor will be open for “toe a-tapping” dancing. The event is free to attend (donations are appreciated). For more information, contact Bud & Elsie Massey at 503-801-0953.
Speaking of pet-friendly events, Garibaldi’s Favorite librarian, June Ekborg, will be hosting “Read to a Dog Storytime.” On the fourth Friday of every month, the library partners with Autism Anchoring Dog, the outreach program that trains Saint Bernards to be service animals for autistic children. The dogs get more experience with children and children get the benefit of interacting with these incredible animals during storytime, which happens every Friday at the Garibaldi branch of the Tillamook County Library, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information on the Autism Anchoring Dog program, please visit https://autismanchoringdogs.org.
That’s not all June had in store; these are her latest insights: “Even if you don’t think you need a library card, you may want to sign up for one. Cards are free for residents and property owners in Tillamook County.”
“Do you like streaming music, movies, and other programs? You can do it with your library card. Are you curious about things? Do you like great stories? Do you keep up with news and culture? Have you ever wanted to learn to play a ukulele or guitar? Would you like to check out a telescope, binoculars, a game, or any of our other “library of things” offerings? You can find answers, entertainment, access to the world, new things to try and so much more - all with your library card.
“You are cordially invited to stop by the Garibaldi Branch Library and find out what a library card can do for you – and it won’t cost you a thing.”
Start at the Library. Sneak on over to Market Night. Come back to City Hall for a little dancing. Check out some shops and bask in the ocean breeze along the way. Sounds like a vintage night along Tillamook Bay.
City news: Per the May 2023 Monthly meeting, Garibaldi Fire & Rescue Fire Chief Jay Marugg noted the City’s fire department, along with Garibaldi Rural Fire and Bay City Fire continue making inroads towards a potential single, encompassing Fire District. Representatives from the entities, along with representatives from the Port of Garibaldi, and corresponding City and unincorporated areas within the district continue to put the proposal together.
In the interim, Garibaldi Fire & Rescue & Bay City Fire are working on establishing an intergovernmental agreement to streamline their “operation and training platform.”
If you start seeing U.S. 101 getting ripped up here this summer, don’t get too excited. It’s not the long-awaited downtown repaving project. We’re not that lucky. It’s a major repair to a broken pipe. And it can’t wait. To make it worse, the estimated cost to fix the pipe will be greater than the City’s contribution to the near-$13 million downtown paving project. By the way, we have an opening for a Public Works director. All inquiries may be directed to City Hall.
And then there was the latest on the finances. It started when all-around saint Denise van Loon, who currently serves on the city’s planning commission and is the Commission’s representative on the GURA committee & GURA budget committee – the latter of which was essentially conscripted into the city’s budget committee -- spoke up in the monthly meeting public comment. She noted that during the city budget hearings, it was scary to hear the sobering realization of how the city was at risk of dissolution due to the state of the finances.
When I heard about Mrs. van Loon’s comment, I reached out to city councilor / retired government auditor Linda Bade. To quote one of my favorite songwriters, Linda’s update was “more bacon than the pan could handle,” and she fried my brain. Her strategy was so incredible, I noted she should turn it into an op-ed. At the time of this writing, she was finishing her initial draft.
When she told me, the first thing that came to mind was that digging into the depth of our finance issues is like Plato’s Allegory of the Cave. In short and broad terms, what we first thought we knew about the state of the City was only shadows flickering on a dimly lit cave wall. Each time we seek to get closer to the light, we are blinded and overwhelmed until we can adapt and adjust to our surroundings. Once we see things clearly in that step, we proceed forward until we are blinded again. Along the way, our world gets bigger and brighter, more dangerous, and vibrantly spectacular. Chugging and churning, one step at a time. Exploring new depths and discovering unbeknownst truths. With each step, everything changes, and everything we thought we knew pales in comparison to what we next discover.
And if we’re really diligent, and continue to trust the process, we will make it out of the shadowy cave and into the brilliant light of day.
Even if we have to walk through fire to do so.
