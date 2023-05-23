Nathan “Finn” Findling

Nathan “Finn” Findling

The first of the Port of Garibaldi Market Nights takes place this Friday night, May 26th, beginning at 4pm.

For those who’ve never been, the Market Night features 30 or so market vendors, live music, livelier eats, and general merriment under the big white tent on 107 Jerry Creasy Way, along the north shore of Tillamook Bay. The event is free to attend and is pet friendly. For more information, please visit https://portofgaribaldi.org/market-night or facebook.com/GaribaldiMarketNight.

