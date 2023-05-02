Garibaldi Days planning is in full swing. This year, the planning team consists of the City of Garibaldi’s Deputy City Recorder Kylie Poklikua, Event Planner Ashley Christensen, and the Port of Garibaldi’s General Manager Mike Saindon & Tourism Coordinator Laura Schmidt. There are a few changes, especially in anticipation of the U.S. 101 downtown paving project. The biggest change being the move of vendor booths from the 3rd St. and U.S. 101 area to along Jerry Creasey Drive, located on the shores of Tillamook Bay at the eastern edge of Garibaldi Marina.
To apply to become a vendor, email laura@portofgaribaldi.org or find the online application link located in several places including City of Garibaldi website, VisitGaribaldi.gov, or any of the various City and Port Facebook pages.
Keep looking back here or to those aforementioned online properties for the latest news on Garibaldi Days.
One of the biggest questions swirling around downtown is: What’s going on with the Hook, Line ‘n Sinker? The Cavitts are what’s going on.
Owners of Garibaldi Portside Bistro and Barview Jetty Store, Dennis & Amanda Cavitt have recently purchased the building where Garibaldi’s Hook, Line ‘n Sinker Sports Bar and Grill once thrived.
Plans for the future of the location are still being determined. The only thing known at this point is that “Hook Line,” was a fixture in the Tillamook Bay area and will be missed. That said, if you know the Cavitts, you know they don’t do anything lightly. Whatever they choose to do next will likely be, “hot, hot, hot.”
While they make plans for the location, the Cavitts will be selling off the remaining collectibles and keepsakes that came with the building in a rummage sale. When those are gone, they will host a few garage sale-styled flea market days, selling antiques, collector’s items, neon signs, restaurant equipment, smallware, dishes and more. The sale hours will vary, but for the most part, your best bet will be to stop by Tuesday-Saturday between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.
That’s not all that’s changing. After a couple years of dedicated effort, Roger Cooper’s Under the Big G food truck court, located on the northwest corner of 10th St. and U.S. 101, will finally have the pleasure of hosting their Grand Opening on May 20th, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be live music from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and raffle prizes throughout the event. In addition, “Tides of Change” in Tillamook will host a fundraiser. Per the announcement, “$1 of every purchase will be donated by each vendor and that total will be matched by the owner, for a $2.00 donation.” For more information, email Roger Cooper at rcoop1950@gmail.com, or stop by Under the Big G and you might find him. “Coop” is not only the proprietor. He’s also a customer.
Lastly, during the Garibaldi Days update, there was mention of a new website address: VisitGaribaldi.gov. It is the new, permanent web address for the City’s tourism website. Long story short: If you have gone to the old visitgaribaldi.com and found it redirects you to an overseas gambling site, it’s actually a sign the city defeated the spammer.
Between changes in city management a couple years ago, the credentials to the old web address login were lost. The access expired, and the city lost out on a pretty incredible bidding war to a spammer, who then tried to throw up a clone website and sell web services to local businesses. It took the city a week, but they were able to get the clone website removed from Google & Bing, and have all the federal, state and county websites to change their weblinks to the city-approved visitgaribaldi.org. From that point, with virtually all the web traffic removed, the spammer had no other way to make money.
While the city still hasn’t been able to persuade the spammer to return the .com, the .gov domains are the most coveted and protected domains in the world. It takes several hurdles, including a letter from the mayor, to even apply for one. But once all the steps are completed and the .gov registrar approves the requests, the .gov domains are free. All the visitgaribaldi.org links now point to their .gov counterparts.
Garibaldi has been fortunate to not only acquire visitgaribaldi.gov for tourism, but one for the city itself: garibaldi.gov. The latter is currently used for emails, and when city finances are a little more manageable, the city’s planning commission will work with city council to utilize the garibaldi.gov domain on the city website.
P.S.- For those wondering how much the city spent on the bidding war, the answer is, “nothing.” Since the city lost, the city didn’t have to pay. The spammer wasn’t so lucky. Per GoDaddy auction rules, the spammer’s minimum bid to top the City’s final bid would have had to have been at least $1,510.00. For those who’ve never purchased a .com domain, they cost about $12 per year.
