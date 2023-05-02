Nathan “Finn” Findling

Nathan “Finn” Findling

Garibaldi Days planning is in full swing. This year, the planning team consists of the City of Garibaldi’s Deputy City Recorder Kylie Poklikua, Event Planner Ashley Christensen, and the Port of Garibaldi’s General Manager Mike Saindon & Tourism Coordinator Laura Schmidt. There are a few changes, especially in anticipation of the U.S. 101 downtown paving project. The biggest change being the move of vendor booths from the 3rd St. and U.S. 101 area to along Jerry Creasey Drive, located on the shores of Tillamook Bay at the eastern edge of Garibaldi Marina.

To apply to become a vendor, email laura@portofgaribaldi.org or find the online application link located in several places including City of Garibaldi website, VisitGaribaldi.gov, or any of the various City and Port Facebook pages.

