As this is published, the last of the red taillights can be seen heading back towards the valley for the week. For Garibaldi, that means all the bay, shore, and businesses was packed to the gills with tourists. Hot temperatures bring more tourists, and hotter tempers.
As the tourist season kicks into full gear, a few reminders of things to look for.
The first is that the Under the Big G food truck area is in full swing, with all locations filled with trucks, including local favorites The Brat Brothers, who’ve moved over from Tillamook this season. Since Under the Big G is located right across from the Myrtlewood Factory as well as a favored access point to the Bayfront Trail / Piers End (the longest pier in Oregon), the 10th & U.S. 101 area will be more heavily trafficked than in previous years.
The second is that the annual watch begins for the return of coveted fish & chips truck Sea Baron. This year, the truck is rumored to be moving from 2nd & U.S. 101 to the lot on the Southeast Corner of 3rd St and U.S. 101. This busy intersection is also heavily trafficked for drivers turning south on 3rd St. towards destinations including the Port of Garibaldi, Old Mill RV Park, Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, and Kelley’s Place by the Smokestack. That’s not including the residents who often use 3rd Street to sneak home and the Northbound U.S. 101 including Belladonna Beads, Simply Charming Two, Parkside Café etc.
The third reminder is that all the Help Wanted signs you see at all the businesses in town and throughout the coast are not there for decorations, nor are they vain pleas to feign importance. Employment for these locations was a bit of a concern pre-pandemic and have not resolved themselves post-pandemic. This means, like my wife found out Thursday, some wait times at some of your favorite places are going to go up this time of year. In the season’s first true year pandemic-free, we’re in unchartered territory.
None of this stops Garibaldi, or these locations, from being worth the time. Far from it. The reminder is that patience will rule the day.
Tis’ is also the season when 911 call volumes peak. As Garibaldi Fire & Rescue has been reporting, call volume has been increasing year over year, further straining resources. This, coupled with the fact that Fire Season has gone from anomalous to inevitable, and our local fire & emergency responders are reportedly being forced, at times, to burn the candle at both ends.
To better address these concerns, local leaders from the city, port and neighboring Bay City have been putting together a plan to address these stretches in resources. Per officials involved, a plan is expected to be presented to these neighboring areas by the end of summer.
For those who would rather avoid the summer sun all together, June Ekborg at the Garibaldi branch of the Tillamook County Library has one of many ideas for you. In her words: “Have you ever wanted to join a book club? Check this one out! The Garibaldi Branch Library Book Club will be gathering at the library. This is a casual book club intended to provide good natured talks, support, and relaxed enjoyment for participants where you are under no pressure to read the monthly selection to be welcome. Folks are invited to join in whenever they are able for fun conversations about all things books! Meetings are regularly scheduled for the third Tuesday of the month at 2:00 pm.”
“And your shoes get so hot you wish your tired feet were fireproof / Under the boardwalk, down by the sea, yeah” – Resnick / Young
