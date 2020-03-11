Crab Races are only a few days away! This is the Garibaldi Lions major fundraiser for the year. I spoke with the CDC regarding COVID-19, and they emailed me recommendations for events. We have taken all the necessary precautions and are ready for the races. Come on out and enjoy some family fun!
Not only do we raise money for our main objective of sight and hearing, but we donate back to the community through the Food Pantry, Christmas baskets and grade school. At our last meeting, we moved to donate $1500 to the city’s Sewer discount program for Seniors. The city will be adopting an updated resolution to keep that program in place and then we can add more residents to it.
Speaking of the Food Pantry, the Garibaldi Pantry will be open this Friday, March 13 (yes, Friday the 13th), from 10:00 a.m. to noon behind the God’s Lighthouse Church.
I was invited to Tillamook Estuary Project’s Annual fundraiser two Saturdays ago – what fun that was! There were lots of great people, food, raffles and silent auction items. I can’t wait to see what they do next year.
The Garibaldi Museum is open again for the season, on Saturdays and Sundays for now. During Spring Break, they will be open March 21-23rd and 26th-27th, 11am to 3pm. Activities for the kids include free sailor hat decorating and a hidden object game. For more information, go to info@garibaldimuseum.com or call 503-322-8411.
“Never let the fear of striking out get in your way” – George Herman “Babe” Ruth.
