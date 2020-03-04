Everything is ready for the Crab Races except one thing: volunteers. Please call me at 503-317-1533 if you are available to help in any way at the event. We will be setting up the Old Mill this Friday, March 6 at 9 a.m. The Channel 12 live taping will be Thursday March 12 in the morning. The doors will open Saturday March 14 and 15 at 11 a.m. We hope you can help or come by for the fun!
The Garibaldi Tourism Commission held their second meeting last week and its coming together. Congrats to Shayna Sheldon and Amanda Cavitt who have been voted in as Chair and Vice-Chair. The group is currently working on the Garibaldi Days 60th celebration.
My husband and I went to the Tillamook Theater on $5 Tuesday for the “Call of the Wild.” Not too many dry eyes in the place when it was over. It was a great outing, however, and we plan to go back soon.
We don’t know what others may be going through. A kind word or action from you may be the only act of kindness they receive that day. If you know someone who is struggling, be a friend, talk to them. Know the warning signs of suicide: talking about being a burden to others; having no purpose or feeling hopeless, trapped, or in unbearable pain; increased use of drugs or alcohol; withdrawal and isolation; extreme mood swings; showing rage or seeking revenge; sleeping too little or too much; acting anxious, agitated or reckless; giving prized possessions away; talking about wanting to die or kill themselves. Be aware.
Don’t be afraid to ask the person if they are depressed and are thinking of harming themselves. Let them know that depression is often temporary and is a treatable condition. In some cases, the person just needs to know that someone cares and is looking for the opportunity to talk about their feelings. Encourage them to seek professional help. Don’t leave them alone. If possible, ask for help from other family members. Try to keep them calm. Get them some help.
We all have had some ups and downs in our lives. In my own personal experience, I have been blessed with having close friends and family members who have talked me off the ledge, so to speak. When you are down in the pit of despair, it looks like a very long way up to crawl out of it. Some days things may seem hopeless and insurmountable, but there was a dawning of another day and a plan to lift the dark cloud. Reach out if you see that a friend or family member is struggling or withdrawn. You may be able to help save a life.
My father got me a subscription to a little magazine of quotes several years ago. I read them over each month but some of them really seem to jump out at me. Here’s one of my current favorites:
“The words of the tongue should have three gatekeepers: Is it true? Is it kind? Is it necessary?”
