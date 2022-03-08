I’m feeling very grateful as things are finally coming together for the 35th Annual Crab Races. I’ve met a lot of owners and employees at many businesses around the area who have been willing to support our cause. I cannot thank you enough. And when I was worried that there would not going to be enough volunteers, literally my prayers were answered. In forty minutes, last Wednesday, I received several calls offering to help. Big shout out to Dave Farr from the Rockaway Lions for recruiting eleven volunteers, Debbie Brown for texting help from four people, and Michelle Bobo and the Tillamook Boy Scout Troop who are sending six volunteers, just to mention a few. I was overwhelmed with gratitude.
Bob Graham left me a voice mail, and when I returned the call, his wife Sonja answered. She said “I don’t know why he wants to volunteer to work in the kitchen…” but I know Val Bailey and the kitchen crew will be well entertained!
Thanks to the City of Garibaldi for giving us a grant that enabled us to purchase our usual hoodies and t-shirts, some local newspaper ads and local radio spots! And thanks to Pirate’s Cove who will be donating their delicious chowder again this year.
Bill Beck has graciously offered to be our announcer again this year. Bill has had many, many years in this role and it is great to have him back. I ran into Tim Sutfin in the Garibaldi Bay Market, and he has offered to be the Track Steward.
We will get some television exposure From Channel 12 on Good Day Oregon. I’m not sure the date the story will air but they are featuring the event ahead of time to get the word out. It was devastating to find out two days before the scheduled 2020 races that Joe V from “On the Go with Joe V” from Channel 12 would be unable to cover this as the event was cancelled due to Governor Brown’s order as Covid was revving up. Now that Joe was promoted to an anchor, he was unable to come out now.
We appreciate all the media coverage in our local Headlight Herald. Thank you, editor Joe Warren and staff writer Ashley Tike, for giving us front page coverage this week.
Oregon Public Broadcasting is doing a documentary on the crab season this year. When they found out about our crab races, they decided to include this event in their documentary. And Laura Schmidt from the Port has designed a flyer for us, posting it on several websites including “Keep Portland Weird.”
The Food Pantry at God’s Lighthouse will be open this Friday, March 11th, from 10:00 am until noon. It’s open to all residents from Rockaway to Idaville. I’m unfortunately going to be too busy this week to help, but I know Julie Thelin and Pastor Jeff Coon are wonderful servants and you will be well taken care of.
I will report on the Coast Guard birthday and “Pat Patterson Day” in my next column as the city moves forward to obtain the US Coast Guard designation for the city headed up now by Councilwoman Laurie Wandell. Laura Schmidt from the Port has also been a huge asset. The original US Coast Guard station birthday is March 7th, 1908. Laurie is currently working on a program to include adopt a Coastie to help them settle into the community.
I am grateful to the people of Garibaldi and Tillamook County who are working with the Garibaldi Lions so we may continue our endeavors to provide sight, hearing and food to our community. It truly takes a village.
