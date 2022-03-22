The 35th Crab Races were pretty successful this year after a three-year hiatus, thanks to all the crabbers, volunteers, and local businesses who made donations, and The Old Mill. We are grateful to The City of Garibaldi who sponsored us this year. Funds raised will help people in our community with sight and hearing and food assistance. Thank you to everyone who showed up to support this event! It was nice to see people out and enjoying themselves again!
We couldn’t do this without the dedicated volunteers who show up year after year, as well as some new volunteers this year. It takes a group effort to pull off an event like this.
One of the most difficult aspects of setting up and tearing down is moving the heavy track. We are grateful to the Port maintenance crew who lifted and transported this monstrosity back and forth from its shed. Thank you to the US Coast Guard members who assisted in setting it up. These people do not get the recognition they deserve while performing tasks that make things around here run smoothly, so thank you!
Bill Beck, the Track Announcer of 35 years, has announced his retirement. We are grateful for all the time he has made this possible. Thanks, Bill!
OPB was in town to film a documentary on this year’s abundant crab season. They decided to add the races as another way people utilize Dungeness, and I think they really enjoyed themselves. I will let you know when that will air.
The second Food Pantry of the month will be open on March 25th from 10:00 a.m. until noon at the God’s Lighthouse. It’s best to come early so we can accommodate everyone.
Please contact me with birthday, anniversary and event information. It takes a village.
