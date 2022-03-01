Crab Races are getting close! There’s still time to volunteer – notices are on the bulletin board at the Post Office.
A shout out to Jaime Craig, the Environmental Health Program Manager at the Tillamook County Community Health Center. Jaime was able to help with our upcoming event by making sure we had masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. If you are going to have an event or booth with food, this is the right person to call. Thank you, Jaime!
City of Garibaldi had their monthly council meeting last Monday, February 22. Todd Simmons, General Manager, Tillamook People’s Utility District made a great presentation regarding the Historic Big G, the possible utility upgrade in conjunction with the Highway 101 paving project, and the Fire Department’s request for the Switchyard Property at the south end of town.
Serious upgrades need to happen on the Big G as well as putting the lines underground. This city landmark will be getting some major repairs, thanks to TPUD and the Garibaldi Volunteer Fire Department. There was a discussion of costs associated with the underground utilities for the paving project. The city Fire Department is interested in turning the TPUD property into a training area as there is currently no local facility. Lots of exciting things in the works.
Council appointed Bud Shattuck to the Planning Commission vacancy. Linda Bade gave us an update on the audits. Linda is currently doing taxes at the Tillamook Library, so she is one busy lady right now! Division Chief Blake Paulsen and Interim Public Works Director Kelly West are planning a yard debris collection in May. The next council meeting is Monday, March 21st. There is a Planning Commission Hearing on Monday, March 7th.
Nellie Foulk was in town, and we had a nice visit last week. She is still her spunky self and we laughed about some of our times together. I used to deliver her mail in Forest Grove.
Harold Stern stopped by the house last week. He has breakfast with Pat Patterson on a weekly basis.
The Food Pantry was fairly quiet last week. It is always fun to work with Julie Thelin and Pastor Jeff Coon and visit with the people who stop by. Next pantry date is Friday, March 11th.
I saw an amusing littering sign on Facebook and shared it with Melissa Rondeau from Barview Jetty Park. It’s time to start a “Give a Hoot, Don’t Pollute” and ‘Keep Oregon Clean and Green” campaign.
