Lots of new changes and happenings in and around town!
Dennis and Amanda Cavitt have had a soft opening Memorial Day weekend at their new venue, Barview Jetty Store! Come by to check out the remodeled building and notice the selection of new products. The signature pizza is still being offered, and they have added a “Growler Fill” service featuring coastal beers and other micro-brews. Bring in your own clean growler or purchase a reusable one on site. Congratulations on your new adventure!
Mike’s famous yummy Sea Baron Fish and Chips are back open for the season! He features fresh, local seafood in his previous location on Highway 101 (across from the Garibaldi Museum). Hours may be limited in heavy rainfall conditions, so be sure to call or text Mike at 971-322-9907 for availability.
The much-anticipated food cart lot on the corner of 10th and Highway 101 in Garibaldi has officially started opening with Chibi Teriyaki! They serve breakfast burritos from 7 a.m. until 11a.m., and have a wide variety of bowls, an interesting seaweed sandwich or a Musubi, to a regular cheese sandwich for the faint of heart. Call for takeout at 503-354-7945. Great reviews so far!
Vintage by the Bay, previously located on the corner of 5th and Highway 101, has found a new home in the building ALSO on the corner of 5th and Highway 101 in Bay City! Lots of room to browse and lots of parking are available at their new home. Be sure to check them out! It’s so spacious and light.
The library begins its summer Reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities” starting on June 15th through August 10th. This is open for readers of all ages. The Tillamook branch has their summer “Grub Club,” meals for the kids over the summer months, from June 13th until August 26th.
While we are talking about food, have you checked out the Garibaldi Bay Market Deli with their daily specials and soups? You can call them at 503-322-3270 for the specials.
The Garibaldi Deli Mart also has specials from their deli (no soup this time of year). You can follow them on their Facebook page, Garibaldi Chevron and Deli Mart, or call 503-322-2001 for more info.
The first monthly Food Pantry will be open this Friday, June 10th, from 10 a.m. until noon behind God’s Lighthouse church on 8th and Highway 101. I understand the constraints of space (freezer and shelving) from some of our users, but we have been down in participation. If anyone is in need of food, be sure to send them our way. We are also very appreciative of all the recent donations of food and supplies from the community!
I volunteered for a day at the Historic Boathouse over the Labor Day weekend. What a spectacular location and history! Laura Schmidt and her amazing son Greysen were looking for some killer whales (without luck), David Laine had a slideshow of old photographs of the Garibaldi area, and retired USCG Steve Denning was a wealth of information (and even performed an impressive rope trick!). It will reopen for the Fourth of July weekend. Plan to come down to check it out.
The Port of Garibaldi night Market was lots of fun! I saw so many people in one place! There were so many amazing things and such a great variety of vendors. It gave me an opportunity to meet Christine Paulsen, from the Garibaldi Parent Group.
The Garibaldi Parent Group is planning a carnival for the Garibaldi grade school on June 14th, and they are looking for sponsors and/or donations. There are three tiers to help, and I am sure they need volunteers to help set up and stage this event. For more information, please contact Sierra Scholerman at 503-812-0447.
Want some volunteer help? Need to get the word out on an event? Do you want to give a shout out to a friend or neighbor having a birthday or anniversary or celebration? Please contact me to let me know! It takes a village!
