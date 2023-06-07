Nathan “Finn” Findling

My wife and I took the baby twins down to Market Night. Confessionally, I didn’t get much past the entrance. I spent most of my time catching up with Garibaldi Fire & Rescue and Port of Garibaldi staff, and then was put on watch duty as Twins Ranch Catering food truck whipped us up some cheeseburgers and fries. Because of my steadfast attention to all things twins, my wife had the opportunity to visit all the booths and shop for goodies and chat with the vendors. She reported an amazing time.

When she finished her rounds and I finished my gabbing, we took said goodies down to Lumberman’s Park to devour our haul and let the twins run around the playground. Between sundown, a slight ocean breeze and the strumming of the band, it couldn’t have been a better night along the water. It was one of those nights I shudder to mention because I don’t want to share it. I want it to be kept a secret, but that wouldn’t be very supportive of me.

