My wife and I took the baby twins down to Market Night. Confessionally, I didn’t get much past the entrance. I spent most of my time catching up with Garibaldi Fire & Rescue and Port of Garibaldi staff, and then was put on watch duty as Twins Ranch Catering food truck whipped us up some cheeseburgers and fries. Because of my steadfast attention to all things twins, my wife had the opportunity to visit all the booths and shop for goodies and chat with the vendors. She reported an amazing time.
When she finished her rounds and I finished my gabbing, we took said goodies down to Lumberman’s Park to devour our haul and let the twins run around the playground. Between sundown, a slight ocean breeze and the strumming of the band, it couldn’t have been a better night along the water. It was one of those nights I shudder to mention because I don’t want to share it. I want it to be kept a secret, but that wouldn’t be very supportive of me.
Speaking of food trucks and vendors, Garibaldi Portside Bistro is overhauling their menu and super-sizing their food truck. As announced on their Facebook page, some old menu favorites are returning including the Big “G” Burger – the burger that can likely feed a small village. It’s on the menu now.
And that food cart. Wow. The first one was decked out, but this new one is an 18-footer purchased from Quality Food Trailers of Portland. The new truck provides them the needed space to prepare more of their complicated recipes. It’s expected to be in use at the Tillamook County Fair this summer, along with the Bistro’s other forthcoming events.
It wouldn’t be a Fencepost without an update from our favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “It’s time for SUMMER READING! Beginning Monday, June 12th, everyone can sign up for summer reading. Kids will receive a sign-up packet guiding them through how to participate, win prizes, and join in a big party at the end of summer reading! Both kids and teens will receive a free book to keep when they sign up. Through reading and program participation, teens will earn chances to win some great prizes at the end of summer reading. Garibaldi teens will have a chance to win a pinball party from North Coast Pinball! Adults who sign up and read five books will earn a tote bag and be entered for a chance to win one of seven $100 Fred Meyer gift cards! Adults may earn extra entries by reading more books. There’s something for everyone at Tillamook County Library! Stop by your local library branch in Garibaldi to learn more. Happy reading!”
Lastly, as previously noted, Mayor Hall’s town hall was conducted last Wednesday night. Now, they’re town halls, where in heated moments passion and pride can supersede logic by 3 to 1, but while most of the night was expected to be dedicated to the water bill, discussion veered more towards the budget and next steps.
Skip to the end of the page: A lot of this will get solved when the city can hire a new full time city manager. All the other staff members can go back to their own duties full-time, and the office can run like a finely tuned engine. Mayor Hall reaffirmed the proposed plan to go back to the League of Oregon Cities to look for new candidates. But our recent history of lawsuits, audits, deferred public works maintenance and councilor “protest” absences in 2022 appears to be known by every candidate who looks our way.
This is often where business & civic leaders quote Occam’s razor: “The simplest solution is almost always the best.” The plan here is simple: Hire a city manager. It’s the execution, given the circumstances, that is most difficult.
So, I quote a beloved poet to better frame our situation: “You take it on faith / you take it to the heart / the waiting is the hardest part.”
