Garibaldi Days will be upon us in about four weeks! Vendor and parade applications are available on the City of Garibaldi website or at City Hall.
Roger Cooper is organizing the second annual Garibaldi Days Car Show, which will be held Sunday, June 24th down on S. Biak Avenue between 6th and 7th overlooking the boat ramp. “Rod Run at the Port” will be limited to the first 60 cars entered. Registration is only $15 and goes from 8:30 until 9:30; the show is from 9:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be three People’s Choice Awards and one Mayor’s Award. Thank you to the sponsors of this event: North Coast Classics, The Myrtlewood Factory, The Ghost Hole, Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate (Garibaldi Office), and the Port of Garibaldi.
I am organizing a clean-up day before Garibaldi Days, to clean up Highway 101 on Monday, July 18th. Please text or call me at 503-317-1533 to sign up. We are expecting many visitors to our town, and we need to make a good impression!
Lots of things going on at the Garibaldi Library! There are weekly crafts available for pickup for the kids. You could do that each Friday at 3:00 when you bring the kids to Story time!
There will be a live performance for the kids at the library Tuesday, June 28th at 1:00 p.m. Matt Baker will be performing magic and comedy. The next performance will be CELLOBOP! Join them on Wednesday, July 13, at 3:30 p.m. New librarian June Ekborg says you will be amazed at what can be done with a cello!
And it’s not too late to sign up for the Summer Reading program. Adults only need to read five books to win a cool canvas tote and be entered in the grand prize drawing for a $100 Fred Meyer gift card. Teen Alternative Book Club reads are available. Get a free book to read at your own pace. Return a review of the book by the end of the month for entry into the Grand Prize Drawing at the end of the Summer reading Program. Ask a librarian how to get your free book today!
June also mentioned they have a spot for reader recommendations. If you have read a book that you really enjoyed, let them know and they will highlight your recommendation. This is a fun way to find new titles recommended by your neighbors.
We are still in the 101 Critical Days of Summer (from Memorial Day until Labor Day). Be sure to hydrate and not over exert yourself during the warmer weather. And by hydrate, water is the preferred beverage. Many people do not realize caffeinated (such as coffee, tea and some sodas) and alcoholic drinks will actually dehydrate you and cause more harm than good. Heat stroke can be deadly. Play it safe and be sure to hydrate before, during and after outdoor activities and stay cool.
While we are on the subject of hydration, there is an on-going bottled water drive for our volunteer firefighters to help keep them safe during the hot summer months. Let’s show some support for all they do! Please consider picking up an extra case for them and drop it off at the Fire Station or City Hall.
