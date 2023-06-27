Nathan “Finn” Findling

When we first moved here full time in February 2018, the only folks we knew were Katie’s family. Specifically, her grandmother, aunt, and cousins. During that first month, in the evenings between downpours, I’d sneak down to the marina and stretch my legs by playing a game my trainer got me to play: Pokémon GO. To this day, I’m not sure why he had me play. I walk less when playing because I “gotta” stop in my tracks each time to “catch’em all.” Yet, while slaloming raindrops one night, I realized a lady and a gentlemen tucked under the streetlamp and huddled around the pirate’s statue at Fisherman’s Korner Restaurant were also playing. I introduced myself. We discovered we all played on the same team (Team Mystic for life). From that interaction and infernal game, I not only met two friends for life, but went on to meet most everyone in my neighborhood, learn the hours of the local restaurants and get settled into the little fishing village.

The lady I met under the streetlamp was Nicole Stillmaker. She’s bubbly and delightful, kind and caring, and has been a pillar of support for our family. She’ll jump out of her truck to help you tie your shoes and give you her pair if they fit you better. She’ll back your play, no questions asked.

