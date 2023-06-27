When we first moved here full time in February 2018, the only folks we knew were Katie’s family. Specifically, her grandmother, aunt, and cousins. During that first month, in the evenings between downpours, I’d sneak down to the marina and stretch my legs by playing a game my trainer got me to play: Pokémon GO. To this day, I’m not sure why he had me play. I walk less when playing because I “gotta” stop in my tracks each time to “catch’em all.” Yet, while slaloming raindrops one night, I realized a lady and a gentlemen tucked under the streetlamp and huddled around the pirate’s statue at Fisherman’s Korner Restaurant were also playing. I introduced myself. We discovered we all played on the same team (Team Mystic for life). From that interaction and infernal game, I not only met two friends for life, but went on to meet most everyone in my neighborhood, learn the hours of the local restaurants and get settled into the little fishing village.
The lady I met under the streetlamp was Nicole Stillmaker. She’s bubbly and delightful, kind and caring, and has been a pillar of support for our family. She’ll jump out of her truck to help you tie your shoes and give you her pair if they fit you better. She’ll back your play, no questions asked.
I’ve seen Nicole explore her career the last couple years, searching for more joy. She’s gone from Marie Mills Center to the state of Oregon, to hitting the farmers markets and trade shows with her blossoming business: Spunky’s Crystals, “where ethereal treasures come to life.”
While we were discussing “Aunt Spunky’s” next babysitting time with the babies, we got to chatting about her business. I asked her about why she chose the trade show life. In effervescent Spunky fashion, here’s what she had to say:
“Spunky’s Crystals was born in 2021 out of my newfound love for the beauty and energy of natural rocks, crystals and fossils. After forming a close friendship with a remarkable couple, Mary and Dennis, who spent years traveling and selling exquisite jewelry crafted from stones, crystals and shells, I was inspired to delve deeper into the world of crystals. [That] transformative experience in Quartzsite, Arizona, learning from Mary and Dennis, ignited a passion within me to create Spunky’s Crystals and share the joy of crystals and minerals with others.”
Then I asked her what her favorite thing was about it: “There isn’t just one favorite thing about Spunky’s Crystals. From making connections with miners, vendors, and artisans...to hand-selecting unique rocks, crystals, gems, minerals and handcrafted items. My joy comes from seeing the delight on people’s faces when they find their special piece. Whether it’s for themselves or as a meaningful gift, the joy and connection with our customers are what I cherish the most.”
At this point, I was strong with her. I asked what her competitive advantage was. “At Spunky’s Crystals, we stand out by personally curating the vast majority of items we sell. Building strong relationships...allows us to support their businesses while ensuring that our inventory is filled with items chosen with excitement, joy and love. This personal touch sets us apart and enables us to offer a unique collection that resonates with our customers.”
You’ll be able to find Spunky’s Crystals hand crafted collection on display this Friday at Garibaldi Market Night on Jerry Creasy Way along the water. You can also find Spunky’s Crystals on display at Barview Jetty Store on most “good weather” weekends. Their fledgling Facebook page is facebook.com/spunkyscrystals. (Remember that “s” before “crystals”).
What? You didn’t think I’d get out of here without sharing the latest from Garibaldi’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg, did you? C’mon now.
“Tomorrow at 4:00 we’ll be hosting our first Community Connections Program. The topic is “What is Astrology?” presented by local resident, Joyce Lokey. Join us for a fun presentation and learn how the positions and motions of celestial bodies feature in astrology. If you have a skill, talent, or specialized knowledge you would like to share with the community, please consider being a program presenter. For more information, contact the Garibaldi Branch Library. [Note:] Tuesday, July 4th, all Tillamook County Library branches will be closed. Have a safe and happy holiday.”
Lastly, a shout out to the 10-15 volunteers, staff and officials who worked into crunch time relentlessly whittling on the city’s budget, then willing to come back and work on it again, carving out even more resources and man hours. Given the conditions and time constraints, it’s impressive work overall. We’re headed for a bumpy July, but rather the bumps now than the pitfalls later. Thank you, all.
As Robert Burns wrote, “The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men / Gang aft a-gley.” As my Management and Organization professor, Dr. Drew Weiss, translated it: “**** happens.”
