Nathan “Finn” Findling

Nathan “Finn” Findling

North Coast Fire & Rescue District. That’s the agreed-upon name finalized by the steering committee for the proposed Fire District. Reportedly, the proposal is targeting a May 2024 ballot measure. If the measure successfully passes, the special district will cover Garibaldi, Bay City, Miami Foley, Hobsonville, Barview, and Watseco areas. In the coming months, committee reports will be given to respective council boards. An official informational website is also in the works and will be announced when ready.

For more information, contact the steering committee’s Public Information Officer, Mike Saindon, at manager@portofgaribaldi.org.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your plans for the Fourth of July?

You voted: