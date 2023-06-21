North Coast Fire & Rescue District. That’s the agreed-upon name finalized by the steering committee for the proposed Fire District. Reportedly, the proposal is targeting a May 2024 ballot measure. If the measure successfully passes, the special district will cover Garibaldi, Bay City, Miami Foley, Hobsonville, Barview, and Watseco areas. In the coming months, committee reports will be given to respective council boards. An official informational website is also in the works and will be announced when ready.
While we’re talking fire, Garibaldi Fire & Rescue would like the residents to know that burn season will end on July 15. Per Division Chief Blake Paulsen, “Recreational fires will still be allowed. Fires on the beach must meet state regulations. Main points being 50-feet minimum from beach grass. Don’t burn driftwood. Put fires out with water, not sand. Sand holds heat and covers the fire which dogs and kids can’t see and could be severely burned while playing in the sand.”
She’s back. She’s rested. She’s got books. She’s Garibaldi’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “Summer Reading is officially underway! If you haven’t signed up yet, stop by and join the fun. Our first special program is coming up this Friday, June 23rd, at 2:00pm (followed by our regular Storytime at 3:00 pm). Border Collie International is a performing canine team of rescued border collies. Since 1994, BCI has uniquely educated and entertained kids of all ages through demonstrations of football, basketball, baseball, soccer, and world class Frisbee tricks. Join us for this and other programs available at all Tillamook County Library branches this summer. Learn more at tillabook.org.”
This month’s Garibaldi City Council meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 20th, instead of the normal Monday. The day will begin with meetings, starting with GURA [Garibaldi Urban Renewal Agency] budget hearing at 5pm, City Budget meeting around 5:30pm, and the regular monthly meeting around 6:30pm.
According to Council President Katie Findling (aka “the smarter Finn”), given the volume of business, she might propose a special session as soon as Thursday, June 22nd to give members a much-needed break. At the time of this writing, nothing had been confirmed so keep checking the city website for such updates if they occur.
The city also announced that it still has openings on the GURA budget committee to plan future budgets and fiscal planning. Per the city website: “The committee is comprised of the City Council, plus five appointed at-large members. Citizen members serve a three-year term and must be at least 18 years old, registered voters and reside within Garibaldi’s city limits.”
For more information, send snail mail to Finance Officer, P.O. Box 708, Garibaldi, OR 97118 or email to city@garibaldi.gov.
Lastly, somehow Summer is starting this week. I’m not sure what happened to Spring, but whoever stole it is a jerk. With the change in season comes the reminder not to feed the tourists and other wildlife unless they’re planning to pay or they’ll keep sniffin’ ‘round for more snacks.
P.S. – Shoutout to David McCall on becoming the new City Manager over at Bay City. Our neighbors down shore appear to have kept their city in good hands.
(By the way, Liane, if you get bored…)
