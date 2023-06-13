Nathan “Finn” Findling

Last Sunday, Katie & I got frustrated because despite all the labels claiming otherwise, our oven was not cleaning itself. Kids were cranky. House was still a mess. My mother was due to fly in from Chicago in 36 hours. The anxiety was real. So, Katie grabbed her keys and made a trip over to Under the Big G to check out the Country Squire Kitchen cart for some much-needed takeout.

All the truck carts are on our radar, but we’ve made Country Squire Kitchen a point because we met the co-owners, Patrick & Amanda King, during their full-time days at Garibaldi Portside Bistro. Patrick was Le Cordon Bleu trained and spent some time honing his skill at Wanda’s Café. Amanda’s baking skills are second to none and her desserts have successfully broken my diet on multiple occasions.

