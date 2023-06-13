Last Sunday, Katie & I got frustrated because despite all the labels claiming otherwise, our oven was not cleaning itself. Kids were cranky. House was still a mess. My mother was due to fly in from Chicago in 36 hours. The anxiety was real. So, Katie grabbed her keys and made a trip over to Under the Big G to check out the Country Squire Kitchen cart for some much-needed takeout.
All the truck carts are on our radar, but we’ve made Country Squire Kitchen a point because we met the co-owners, Patrick & Amanda King, during their full-time days at Garibaldi Portside Bistro. Patrick was Le Cordon Bleu trained and spent some time honing his skill at Wanda’s Café. Amanda’s baking skills are second to none and her desserts have successfully broken my diet on multiple occasions.
We tried a couple of their wraps: the chicken melt and the pork melt. Katie and I split them, to try them both. They each went down smooth, tasting much more like a plated dish than a sandwich. It wasn’t till I meandered over to our island before I discovered the kettle chips that came with them. At that point, they tasted like dessert.
In the next couple weeks, the steering committee for the forthcoming proposed fire district is expected to announce its adopted name, among other things. The name came from a unique process that was ultimately voted on by the fire volunteers from the proposed district areas. The volunteers submitted nominations to Garibaldi Fire & Rescue Division Chief Paulsen, who grouped them into 15 nominations. From there, the volunteers voted for the three finalists. Then, a final vote to determine the winner.
Division Chief Paulsen also has a couple updates for Garibaldi residents that will be published here in the next couple weeks. Check back here to this paper for more information.
Lastly, the Planning Commission is scheduling a couple hearings for this summer. The first one appears to be a requested amendment to a conditional use permit, which is targeted for July. “Don’t you know such things, Chair Finn?” Well, I try to keep away from as much ex-parte contact as I can, so I can wait for the staff report like the rest of the commission. And things always change. Waiting for the finished document is usually the smartest play.
The other hearings will be some legislation, clearing up some loopholes and working to create a little more density in the Commercial and Downtown zones. It’ll be the first time since I’ve been on the Commission (currently the longest tenured member) that we’ve done such a thing. It has been so long, that I was relieved when Councilor Terry Kandle noted the Planning Commissions back in the day even did such thing.
It will be a new adventure, but one this council, mostly of new members, appears ready to tackle. If we don’t, Judith Parker might come back and kick my tail (we miss you, Bulldog).
PS – To our favorite Local Librarian, June Ekborg: The kids missed you last Friday at Storytime. The kids very much enjoyed your substitute, but they are eager for your return.
