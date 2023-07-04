It’s that time of year, again, where most of us stock up on supplies by the end of June and avoid driving on the roads as much as possible till somewhere around July 6th. For those of us looking to keep it in town and celebrate at night, the Garibaldi establishments appear primed for another incredible year. Kelley’s (happy nuptuals), Ghost Hole and Parkside Lounge will all be raring to go for those who like to ‘complete the circuit.’
Sadly, we are down one watering hole with the loss of the Hook, Line and Sinker. Garibaldi Portside Bistro will not be open on the 4th. They will be keeping their regularly scheduled day off but will be making up for it on July 15th with their 7th Anniversary celebration (details to come).
‘The Bistro” has also extended their lounge hours. On Wednesday & Thursday, their lounge will be open until at least 10 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, that soft close extends to 11 p.m. And for those who like to sample the “Vegas Experience” speakeasy-style, try this: go up to the lounge bar and turn right as if you’re headed to the bathrooms. Before you get to the hallway, look to the right. Peak through the curtains.
One of the most frequently asked questions Katie & I get from friends, family, and co-workers is, “When’s the best time to buy tickets for the ‘fireworks train’ to Rockaway Beach?” The answer is simple: “If you’re asking now, then you’re just in time…for next year’s train.” The Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad’s ridership continues to grow year-over-year, and their ‘fireworks train’ appears to remain their most popular ride. Local tip: Start checking months in advance on https://oregoncoastscenic.org/ to save your seat.
In non-profit news, after a nearly twenty-year absence, the Tillamook Lions Club has been re-chartered, and are on pace for a 501 ( c) 3 non-profit status. The club’s existence was made possible with the help of our own Garibaldi Lions Club and its officers Patty Moore, Jeff Coon, and Kelly Barnett. The local clubs plan to continue to work together on a number of activities throughout the year, serving our local communities in accordance with the Lions Club International’s mission of service. Next time you’ll see the Tillamook Club, they’ll be helping you park your car at the Tillamook County Fair. For more information on the new club, or how to join, please visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/tillamooklions.
It would be downright sinful not to hear from everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “Friday, July 7th, at 2 pm, the Reptile Man will be at the Garibaldi Branch Library. This is a fun and interactive program for all ages. Our regular weekly Storytime will be canceled this week and will resume Friday, July 14th, at 3 pm.”
Lastly, some of you have noticed that city hall visits are currently by appointment only. This is due to recent staff turnover. At the time of this writing, the city’s elected officials have been active in discussions with the League of Oregon Cities, insurance provider CIS and the city attorney on the best way to handle this transition period. There was a special meeting on June 29th covered elsewhere in this edition, and there is a scheduled budget hearing on July 6th, where updates should be given.
For more information, please visit the city website.
Otherwise, Happy Fourth of July, y’all. “Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom, must, like me, undergo the fatigue of supporting it.” – Thomas Paine
