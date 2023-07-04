Nathan “Finn” Findling

Nathan “Finn” Findling

It’s that time of year, again, where most of us stock up on supplies by the end of June and avoid driving on the roads as much as possible till somewhere around July 6th. For those of us looking to keep it in town and celebrate at night, the Garibaldi establishments appear primed for another incredible year. Kelley’s (happy nuptuals), Ghost Hole and Parkside Lounge will all be raring to go for those who like to ‘complete the circuit.’

Sadly, we are down one watering hole with the loss of the Hook, Line and Sinker. Garibaldi Portside Bistro will not be open on the 4th. They will be keeping their regularly scheduled day off but will be making up for it on July 15th with their 7th Anniversary celebration (details to come).  

