The people who worked on Garibaldi Days spent many long hours ensuring this year’s event would be a success. Ashley Christensen and Kylie Poklikuha from the city and Mike Saindon, Port of Garibaldi Manager, played pivotal roles coordinating events, vendors, the parade and logistics. Many thanks to Port Maintenance staff, our Public Works department, Garibaldi Fire Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Coast Guard Tillamook Bay, and all the volunteers who came together to make it happen.
Thank you to Sharon Fultz, Tim Hall and June Ekborg who participated in a highway trash clean up at the south end of town on July 18th. Pretty amazing that we collected 7 large trash bags and a bumper in about a mile of highway (from First street to the Miami Foley Road).
Pretty amazing to me how many snack wrappers, fast food wrappers (from restaurants not in this county), beverage containers, hot and cold cups, cigarette packs, personal hygiene items, clothing, gloves and masks are tossed from a moving vehicle. If you’re going on a road trip, please keep a bag for your refuse in the car until it can be dropped at a rest stop or gas station when you fill up. Some items are a result of not tarping/securing a load in a pickup or trailer. This also applies to loose items in the open bed of a pickup. Other people have created dumping sites at “pullouts” along the highway. Please help keep our highways clean and beautiful.
This Friday, July 29th, the Garibaldi Food Pantry will be open from 10:00 a.m. until noon. It was pretty quiet last time it was open, so we hope to see you there this week! Residents from Rockaway, Barview, Garibaldi, Bay City and including Idaville are welcome. And thank you for the generous donations that were received last week. Monetary donations can also be accepted.
There are new weekly kids’ take-home activities at the Garibaldi Library to help keep the kids entertained. It’s also not too late to participate in the Summer Reading program for all age groups. June, our librarian, would like to thank the Garibaldi Lions for their generous donation for the summer reading prizes! Read some books and you will be entered in the drawing to win some prizes!
I was surprised to hear about all the things that the library has to check out like a book! Did you know you can check out ukuleles, binoculars, jewelry making kits, movies, magazines, music and more. If anyone thinks there is something else that should be available, please let them know; they may be able to add it!
The Garibaldi Fire Department is still accepting donations of bottled water to help them during the summer months when they are crazy busy. The increase in traffic and visitors during the “101 Critical Days of Summer” create more calls for help. The number of calls has been increasing exponentially each year. Donations of water may be dropped off at the Fire Station on 6th or inside at City Hall.
