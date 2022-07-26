Judy Riggs

The people who worked on Garibaldi Days spent many long hours ensuring this year’s event would be a success. Ashley Christensen and Kylie Poklikuha from the city and Mike Saindon, Port of Garibaldi Manager, played pivotal roles coordinating events, vendors, the parade and logistics. Many thanks to Port Maintenance staff, our Public Works department, Garibaldi Fire Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Coast Guard Tillamook Bay, and all the volunteers who came together to make it happen.

Thank you to Sharon Fultz, Tim Hall and June Ekborg who participated in a highway trash clean up at the south end of town on July 18th. Pretty amazing that we collected 7 large trash bags and a bumper in about a mile of highway (from First street to the Miami Foley Road).

