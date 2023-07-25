It’s Thursday. The day before Garibaldi Days. I just secured reservations for Friday night dinner with the Grand Marshall, Bill Hayden, and his son Randy. When you have a dinner party at a fishing village with the pallets of Randy, Bill, and myself, there’s only one place to take them: where there’s red meat.
But for the 1957 Neah-Kah-Nie Grad, coming back to Garibaldi to Grand Marshal Garibaldi Days is more than just the honor-of-a-lifetime. For him, it’s expected to be his final homecoming.
I’ve gotten to know Bill, and more so Randy, over the last couple years because of Bill’s work on the Garibaldi Memories Facebook Group. They started it on March 30th, 2013, as a tribute to Bill’s father, who lived in Garibaldi till his passing in 1974.
“Parents lived there until dad’s death in 1974,” said Bill via email. “[We] moved [my] mom to Santa Maria, California to be near family. Memories of my dad keep me connected [to Garibaldi]. I also have family there in the Modrells. Harriett was my aunt; Joy Roeder is my cousin.”
To this day, the Haydens continue to bring up historical tidbits that span the generations, using rare & iconic photographs along with intimate descriptions only known by locals who lived it.
“There is such a rich history in Garibaldi,” said Bill. “From the mills to the dirt streets with no names, to the football games down by the water to the economic challenges. Getting connected to its history provides an appreciation for what the city is today,”
With all those memories, I did the blogger thing and asked him his favorite.
“When I lived there, the high school football games in town were one of my favorite past times,” said Bill. “Since launching the Facebook group, I have focused a lot more on many facets, including the mills, family and friends from school days at Nea-Kah-Nie High School.”
I asked him what advice he’d pass on to the residents of Garibaldi today.
“Enjoy the community of people.”
Truer words…
Per the schedule, when Bill wasn’t visiting friends, family, and old haunts, he was set to fulfill his Grand Marshal duty by riding in the Garibaldi Days Parade. He also planned to attend the high school reunions going on during the weekend. If you saw a group riding around in a golf cart, you likely saw him.
If you have any fond memories of Bill you’d like to share, then you can email me or contact the Garibaldi Oregon Memories Facebook page, administered by Bill an Randy, along with Kristine Hayes.
Thank you, Bill, for making the trek back out here. Here’s to hoping that you get to sneak back here at least one more time.
And one more shout out to all those who labored to get Garibaldi Days 2023 into production: Laura Schmidt, Claudia Maciel and, with distinction, Port Manager Mike Saindon, for all the heavy lifting. Ashley Christensen, thank you for stepping back into the madness to lend two knowledgeable hands. And to representatives of the recently twice-renamed Garibaldi Business Association (Lauri Wandell tells me this will be the final name), especially Darci Hansen, who stepped in as part of our red zone package to punch it in the endzone (like the football reference, Bill?). The print flyer around town was drafted by my wife, Council President Katie Findling, who, too, helped along the way – leaving her husband with some loooooong days baby daddy duties and doodies. The weekend doesn’t happen without each and every one of you.
She’s got two big dogs, Thor and Loki, who will (not) come find you and make sure you get your overdue library books into the office – especially if you forget to pet them. She’s everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “Come and join us for authentic Pacific Island dance with “The Paradise of Samoa”, a Polynesian dance troupe. They’ll be performing in the Garibaldi Community Hall on Saturday, July 29th at 1 pm. Island fun for all ages.”
Lastly…did you see that? No, that over there. What was that? Look over there…
Hey, everybody! The first annual Port of Garibaldi Seafood and Spirits Festival is just a few short weeks away. September 8th-10th. Just enough time to rest up and celebrate, again! Keep the party going.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.