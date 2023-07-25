Nathan “Finn” Findling

Nathan “Finn” Findling

It’s Thursday. The day before Garibaldi Days. I just secured reservations for Friday night dinner with the Grand Marshall, Bill Hayden, and his son Randy. When you have a dinner party at a fishing village with the pallets of Randy, Bill, and myself, there’s only one place to take them: where there’s red meat.

But for the 1957 Neah-Kah-Nie Grad, coming back to Garibaldi to Grand Marshal Garibaldi Days is more than just the honor-of-a-lifetime. For him, it’s expected to be his final homecoming.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

If you went to the movies last weekend, which film did you see?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

If you went to the movies last weekend, which film did you see?

You voted: