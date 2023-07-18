Garibaldi Days remains a go. With the turnover issues in the City of Garibaldi staff and the sad cancellation of Rockaway Beach’s Pirates Festival scheduled for the same weekend, there was chatter that the whole weekend might be a bust. But fear not. Garibaldi’s revered tradition continues. This is due in part to the fact that the city shared planning responsibility with the Port of Garibaldi, and planner Ashley Christensen. The staff turnover did leave some loose ends towards the end, but the slack is being absorbed by the Port, Christensen, a few volunteers from the in-development Garibaldi Business & Property Group, remaining City staff including City Manager pro tem Jay Marugg and a few elected and appointed officials from the City including Mayor Hall and Council President Katie Findling. And when it’s all ready to go, they’ll rope Katie’s husband into posting the updates to VisitGaribaldi.gov and facebook.com/visitgaribaldi. That, along with the numerous other entities waiting with bated breath for the final touches, the word will be sent out in waves...
Garibaldi Days this year goes from Friday, July 21st through Sunday, July 23rd.
It’s a few minutes closer to this post’s noon, July 13th deadline than I would like to admit to, but as I write, the last couple events and final sponsor list is being completed over at the Port offices as I write. So far, all the incredible events we’d expect to get from Garibaldi Days are in full swing: The 11 a.m. Saturday parade, 10 p.m. Saturday fireworks, the waterball challenge, kids’ events, the Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. classic car show and “touch a truck”, and music festivities throughout the weekend at the big white Port tent along the shore. Garibaldi Maritime Museum and Historic Coast Guard Boat House will be open at 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on all three days.
A special note about the vendor booths: in the past, they’ve been along US 101 between the 3rd-4th street area. This year, they’ll be along the water, in keeping with the theme “Back to Bay-sics.” You’ll find the booths south of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad – which still has a few tickets for rides that weekend – along the Jerry Creasy Way.
Our local establishments are jumping in on the Garibaldi Days music fun. On Friday, July 21st and Saturday, July 22nd, each day starting at 5pm, Kelley’s Place by the Smokestack will be having “Stadium Rock at its finest,” as Out-Patientz will be “playing your favorite Classic Stadium Rock hits from the 60’s through the turn of the century,” per their website outpatientz.com.
The Ghost Hole Public House, too, will be joining the fun in their beer garden. On Friday night, the 21st, the band It Takes 2 will be on stage for, as they describe it on their Facebook page, “a Power Duo that features Marcie Long on vocals and Roger Jaime on lead guitar and vocals.” Then on Saturday night, July 22nd, Dave Koenig’s “Brothers of Blues” with Scott Casey and the Unsung Heroes will be performing their coveted Blues Brothers tribute show.
Sometimes things keep getting better and better.
In case you were driving by the Barview Jetty area on Sunday, July 9th and saw smoke, lots and lots of smoke. Breathe easier, and cleaner air now knowing that wasn’t a campground fire gone awry or a carpetbagger’s latest endeavor. Not this time. That was several fire districts conducting Prescribed Fire Training at Camp Macgruder. Several county area departments, including Garibaldi Fire and Rescue, Oregon Department of Forestry, Bay City Fire & Rescue, and Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue, all attended the training.
Per the announcement on Garibaldi Fire & Rescue’s Facebook page: “These types of trainings help landowners in our district reduce heavy fuel loading, invasive species and return nutrients into the soil for new growth to return.
“This training is so valuable for our volunteers and staff preparing them for wildfire responses, structure protection, communications, suppression, ignitions and mop up.”
She’s rested, ready and geared up for Garibaldi Days. She’s everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “In addition to summer reading fun, Garibaldi Days are a special time at the Garibaldi Branch Library. To celebrate, the library is hosting an open house on Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be fun activities, giveaways, and more. All residents are cordially invited to stop by, say hi, and if you don’t already have one, sign up for your free library card so you can enjoy the many benefits a card provides.”
[And, June, your husband was right about the ocean wind blowing away the heat two Wednesdays ago.]
Lastly…Ehhh. Let’s just take a moment to enjoy the good things coming up.
