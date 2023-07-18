Nathan “Finn” Findling

Garibaldi Days remains a go. With the turnover issues in the City of Garibaldi staff and the sad cancellation of Rockaway Beach’s Pirates Festival scheduled for the same weekend, there was chatter that the whole weekend might be a bust. But fear not. Garibaldi’s revered tradition continues. This is due in part to the fact that the city shared planning responsibility with the Port of Garibaldi, and planner Ashley Christensen. The staff turnover did leave some loose ends towards the end, but the slack is being absorbed by the Port, Christensen, a few volunteers from the in-development Garibaldi Business & Property Group, remaining City staff including City Manager pro tem Jay Marugg and a few elected and appointed officials from the City including Mayor Hall and Council President Katie Findling. And when it’s all ready to go, they’ll rope Katie’s husband into posting the updates to VisitGaribaldi.gov and facebook.com/visitgaribaldi. That, along with the numerous other entities waiting with bated breath for the final touches, the word will be sent out in waves...

Garibaldi Days this year goes from Friday, July 21st through Sunday, July 23rd.

