Joe and Siggi Gierga celebrated a 66th wedding anniversary on July 7th. What an inspirational couple who call Garibaldi their home.
Tami Stover had fun celebrating her 25th anniversary as the Tallest Barber in Garibaldi. She was grateful to her customers over the years and whipped up some tasty cookies that Sharon Fultz and I were lucky enough to sample while on our daily walk.
There’s still time to sign up for the parade and vendor spots for Garibaldi Days! Contact Kylie at City Hall at (503)322-3327 for more info.
I am still looking for volunteers for the July 18th clean up before Garibaldi Days. Meet me behind City Hall at 8:00 a.m. For more info, call me at (503)317-1533. Many hands make for light work.
Please join in at the Garibaldi Library this Wednesday, July 13th at 3:30 p.m. in the community Hall. Enjoy Gideon Freudmann’s unique improvisational blend of classical, blues, jazz, electronic, funk, and folk music.
With Garibaldi Days right around the corner, the Garibaldi Library will be hosting an Open House Saturday, July 23rd from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be giveaways, prizes, and more! Come by for the Open House or just stop by to say hello!
Our library has a new batch of weekly activities available for kids and monthly activities for teens. Are you ready to join the fun of summer reading and earn chances for some great prizes? It’s not too late to sign up.
The Food Pantry behind God’s Lighthouse Church will be open this Friday, July 15th, from 10:00 a.m. until noon. It’s been three weeks since the last pantry, so expect bigger crowds and arrive early. The next pantry will be July 29th.
Our firefighters need your help during the hot summer days while they are responding to emergencies. Please consider donating a case of bottled water to help keep them hydrated. You can drop it off at City Hall or directly to the Fire station.
The 101 Critical Days are still in effect (until Labor Day). Please plan your routine trips to include traffic delays. Sometimes leaving early in the day is a blessing as there is less traffic during the cooler hours of the morning. Stay safe, drive while you are well rested, take breaks if you need to.
“I’ve seen may lives limited or destroyed by living in a place where they can’t win: the past. Celebrate today and look forward. That’s where your energy matters.” Church Saufley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.