When we first came up here for the Fourth of July holiday, we went with Katie’s siblings and cousins, marked our spot along Rockaway Beach, dug out a campsite, started up a fire and watched what might have been the most amazing fireworks display I’ve ever seen - and I’ve been perched on the National Mall, watching our nation celebrate with a star-spangled spectacular backdropped behind the Washington Monument.
Nowadays, with two little ones two months short of their second birthday, I was happy just to steal an afternoon nap and watch DIY YouTube videos at night while Katie kept a close eye on the scanner and paid meticulous attention to all the fire calls our fearless heroes confronted. To add to her concern, Coastal Range zone 602 – approximately 30 miles due east near the peak of the range- sat under a Red Flag Warning during the night. Having lived through Red Flag warnings and being seconds from grabbing a go-bag and gettin’, she doesn’t take those warnings lightly, even if we’re not directly in them.
If all goes well, next week, Division Chief Paulsen will be able to provide an update on the activity.
Speaking of fire, I’d be remiss if I didn’t remind y’all that the burn ban does start this week – July 15th. For more information, please contact Garibaldi Fire & Rescue.
But don’t let it get you down. As previously noted, July 15th is also Garibaldi Portside Bistro’s 7th anniversary. To celebrate they’ll have live music from 5 to 8 p.m. featuring Scott Casey and Ken Kirby. Then from 8 to 11 p.m., they’ll have DJ dance music in their lounge. They are also planning a special menu in step with the festivities. For more information, check out their website or Facebook page. They’ll be posting more there soon.
Then a few days later, Garibaldi Days ramps up celebrations. (More to come.)
The City of Garibaldi staff finally, exhaustibly, successfully completed the 2019-2020 financial audits. It was a knock-down, drag-out fight that went to the judges’ cards but, hey, “you should see the other guy.” The ’21 fiscal audit isn’t expected to be a tune-up bout either, but so the saying goes, the only way out of Hell is straight through.
She might be on a break, but there’s no break from her enriching updates. It’s everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “Storytime at Garibaldi Branch Library is back on schedule! In addition to storytime every Friday at 3 p.m. for kids, all ages are welcome to game days every Saturday at 2 p.m.
This summer is packed with programs at all Tillamook County Library branches. Schedules are available at tillabook.org or you can pick up a printed schedule at the library. All programs are free to the public. This week there are special programs at the Bay City, Manzanita, Pacific City, and Tillamook Main branches. Did you know that part of the summer reading fun includes scavenger hunts that are unique to each branch? Stop by if you’d like to try the Garibaldi branch hunt.
Next Tuesday, July 18th at 2 p.m., is the next meeting of the Garibaldi Branch Book Club. Drop ins are welcome.”
Lastly, the City’s expected final budget hearing for the ’23-’24 Fiscal Year budget was scheduled to take place a few hours after this post’s deadline (July 6th). It is presumed to pass and finally be submitted without further incident. Thank you to all who volunteered to push it back over the goal line, thrice now.
Keeping in theme, as Rodney Adkins sang, “If you’re goin’ through Hell, keep on going / Don’t slow down. If you’re scared, don’t show it / You might get out before the devil even knows you’re there.”
