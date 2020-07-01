The holiday weekend is upon us. Please be mindful that there will be lots of visitors to our area (increased traffic) so be safe and patient. While it won’t be like the 4th of July we’ve celebrated in the past with parades and large gatherings, we have the opportunity to make some new traditions. Like having a backyard BBQ, boating, or kayaking, enjoying the company of a small group of family or friends, or just hanging out at home. We are still in the 101 Critical days of summer safety, so whatever your plans, play safe and have fun.
Summer Reading has started! You can sign up with Norma and pick up your reading log from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or go on https://tillabook.beanstack.org and register. If you read five books in the adult program you win a t-shirt! The kids’ program is also available.
As the library is not open to the public yet, you can order your books on www.tillabook.org or call Norma directly at 503-322-2100 from noon until 5 p.m. You can pick up your ordered materials after 2 p.m. when they are available. Norma calls to schedule a pickup date so they are checked out and ready to go. Use the west side entrance for pick up and drop off; the outside drop boxes are currently closed. If you need an escape during the current constraints, get a book, magazine, movie or music and sail away.
I was excited to run into Lizzy Lou Turco at Fred Meyer. I even recognized her in her mask! She works in the area as a camp host, and I hadn’t seen her since last summer.
There is a listing of all the businesses in town on the city website and city Facebook page. You can see when your favorite place is open and particulars (dine in or take out). If you are a business owner and have made changes to your hours of operation for the summer, please check to ensure the information accurately reflects your availability. To make updates, contact Laura at the city on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 503-322-3327.
I have seen some community Facebook requests for information regarding the Lions Club Sight and Hearing program. The Garibaldi Lions serve from Garibaldi to Idaville. For information, please contact Pastor Jeff Coon at the God’s Lighthouse Church at 503-322-3501.
The council is taking a hard look at the current noise ordinance due to the large number of complaints. We need to establish a quiet time, as the only hours specifically listed are for construction. You may only do construction operations during the hours of 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. I would like to ask residents to please be respectful of your neighbors, especially during the warm summer nights when people tend to have their windows open overnight for some relief from the heat. We are a bedroom community with a diverse population of work schedules.
Other complaints I am hearing are about continuously barking dogs, loose dogs, owners not picking up after their dogs when they walk them, and a lack of yard maintenance (tall grass) and appearance (broken down vehicles and trash). There are specific rules about all of these things. Let’s be proud of where we live and strive to work together to solve these issues. If you need help, please contact me before it becomes a problem.
Community is unity. We are all in this together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.