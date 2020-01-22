Hopefully, everyone has recovered from the holidays and winter weather. It is a good reminder that we need to be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws our way. In the next few months, the city will be putting an Emergency Management plan together to help in the event of a natural disaster.
There are a few other projects that the city is working on. One is for forming a Fire District. Councilman Paul Daniels is working with the Acting Fire Chief, Jay Marugg to coordinate this effort. Councilwoman Marlene Westerfield is heading up an effort to help citizens of Garibaldi rid their yards of debris by establishing our first Clean Up Day. Dumpsters will be provided for residents to drop off items they no longer need in an effort to beautify our town. We will post times when everything comes together. And the newly formed Tourism Committee will be holding their first meeting soon.
The city also has a program for reduced sewer rates for low income people over 65. In the past, we have had other members of the community donate an amount either one time or monthly, but several of those donors have either moved away or are no longer with us. If you would like to donate to this program to help our local seniors, you may sign up at city hall. In order for this program to keep going it needs our support.
I am at City Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. unless I am scheduled to attend a meeting elsewhere. Last week, I was able to meet with two members of the community to address their concerns, and we are working to resolve their issues.
The library will be sponsoring an art class tomorrow, Jan. 23, from 3:00 until 4:30 p.m. at the Garibaldi Library. “Art Classes with Valerie” will be supplying materials, scissors and glue to help you create inspirational collage cards to surprise your loved ones. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and nothing says love like a gift from the heart. In February (February 20th, same time), Valerie will return with a sun catcher and beaded bookmark class. For more info, contact Norma at 503-322-2100.
The library is also offering another computer class on Feb. 7. These one-on-one classes are designed to help you navigate the confusing world of technology. No reason to feel bashful! I even took a class and now have more confidence with my tablet. The instructor put me at ease right away, and you all know there is no such thing as a dumb question! It’s a great way to learn more about your smart phone and devices, and how to keep in touch with family and friends. For an appointment time, please call Norma at the number above.
Cheryl Gierga Hamilton has opened her Pacific Gypsy Boutique at a new location – 206 Garibaldi Avenue, (where Tim Dolan had his office). Hours are 10:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. She even has a spinner made by her famous grandpa, Joe Gierga! For more info, call Cheryl at 503-801-8744. Better yet, go check it out!
