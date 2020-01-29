Congratulations go out to the Garibaldi Portside Bistro for their award of Development Project of the Year at the recent 78th Annual Tillamook Chamber Community Awards Banquet. Dennis and Amanda Cavitt, along with family and friends, have poured many hours of hard work into this labor of love for all to enjoy. Their official Grand Opening is TONIGHT, Jan. 29 with the official ribbon cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. There will be complimentary appetizers from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and live music from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. by the band N.E. Daynow. Normally the restaurant closes at 8 p.m., but I have been assured that as long as people are dining, they will remain open. Thanks again to the Cavitt family for bringing this important business to our community. Located at the newly remodeled historic “Troller” restaurant site at 307 Mooring Basin Drive at the Port of Garibaldi, the Portside Bistro’s regular hours are Wednesday through Saturday, from 11:30 until 8ish p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 503-842-9148. Check out their Facebook page for more info about upcoming live music and special events.
The Garibaldi Lions Club is preparing for the 35th Annual Crab Races and we are looking for your help. It takes many hands to put on an event, and we are in need of volunteers this year for the March 14th and 15th weekend. Volunteer perks include free admission and a meal before or after your shift. We will also be canvassing the community to request donations for prizes for the competitions. If you would like to donate or volunteer for the event, you may reach me at 503-317-1533. Volunteer forms will be available online. The proceeds go to supporting the Lions mission of sight and hearing for local needs, as well as other community needs (local food pantry, local Christmas Basket program and Garibaldi grade school).
Tillamook Community Chorus is looking for singers for their spring season. All singers are welcome, no auditions are required, and this begins Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Tillamook High School Choir Room. Registration starts at 6 p.m. There is a $45 fee to join, but you are welcome to come out the first night to try it out for free. Future rehearsals begin that evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and continue each Thursday night. For more information, please contact Mary at 503-812-1830. Thanks to Kim Cavatorta for getting the word out through the Fencepost.
There is still time to sign up for the free one-on-one Computer Class at the Garibaldi Library to be held Feb. 7 from noon until 4 p.m. Contact Norma at the Library at 503-322-2100 to reserve your time.
When I worked at the Pentagon in the late 1980s, I saw many people rushing around the hallways with scowls on their faces, so I decided to smile and spread some cheer. Yes, it took many rebuffs before I received a smile or positive response in return but I didn’t give up. Don’t give up on an opportunity to be kind or offer a positive word. We don’t really know thex troubles of others and your small gesture may be the only kindness they will receive that day. The Law of Attraction is sure to prevail.
“Kindness and a generous spirit go a long way” – Max Irons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.