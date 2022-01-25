The Garibaldi Lions Club will finally be holding our 35th Crab Race on March 12th and 13th, 2022. This event was shut down two days before it happened in 2020 much to the disappointment of our regular participants. The city council approved helping the Lions with this endeavor by sponsoring the event this year. But now we are moving forward and really need enthusiastic volunteers to help with this event. We will need people to help set up and tear down, cashiers, alcohol monitors, crab wranglers, a track announcer and steward, track secretary, and people to help in the kitchen. If you are interested in helping (free admission for helpers), please email me or contact me at 503-317-1533. This is the biggest fundraiser for the local Lions Club so we can support the community with our primary purpose, sight and hearing (eye exams and glasses and hearing aids), as well as funding our annual Christmas Basket Program and donating to other community resources and nonprofit organizations. If you haven’t been to a crab race before or are new to the area, this is a family friendly event with racing (we supply the racers), fabulous food and beverages, and prizes. Check it out on YouTube under Garibaldi Crab Races.
The Lions are also in need of more members! Our membership has declined in recent years due to members passing and moving away. If you want to be part of the community and help others, please let me know. Maslov’s Hierarchy of Needs lists the need to belong as being necessary for personal growth, yet the trend over the last 60 years is that membership in fraternal organizations has been declining. Numerous scholars disagree over the cause being external (work and family obligations) or internal (interactions with members and disagreements over structure and rules). At any rate, we need to get back to the times where you knew and helped your neighbors. It takes a village!
Speaking of a village, the City of Garibaldi will also be hosting a Town Hall meeting to discuss what you would like to see for the 2022 Garibaldi Days celebration. There will also be volunteers required to put on an event of this magnitude, such as parade crowd control, entertainment, city information booth volunteers, reunion activities and other events. Anyone interested in participating is welcome to attend the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 9th at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall meeting room on 6th and Acacia. People with information regarding prior Garibaldi Days history and events that were successful or memorable are encouraged to attend.
The Food Pantry in Garibaldi will be open next month on Friday, February 11th and 25th, behind God’s Lighthouse Church on 8th and Highway 101 from 10 am to noon. The pantry had a successful day last Friday, serving three times as many people than the previous opening. Be sure to mark it on your calendar and make necessary arrangements to get there early enough so you can be served.
I am still actively cleaning up the highway south of town, weather permitting. It is appalling to fill so many bags of trash in such a short amount of road. While discarded masks continue to increase with the usual Fireball and 5-hour energy bottles, drink cups and food wrappings, there is still evidence of deliberate dumping in certain pull outs and debris that probably escaped from a truck or trailer that was not properly secured. If you are interested in adopting a section of highway, I believe there are two one mile sections through Garibaldi that have not been spoken for. It requires a commitment of a minimum quarterly cleanup and making a report. I have information for the program director so contact me.
Want to highlight someone’s birthday/anniversary/event? Be sure to contact me and let me know. Nice to be back! Stay well and take care of each other. It takes a village.
