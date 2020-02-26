The 35th Annual Crab Races are coming up March 14th and 15th! We are still looking for volunteers! Applications are available at the Garibaldi Post Office, Old Mill office, and City Hall, and can be dropped off at City Hall.
We are excited that Joe V from Channel 12 will be here to promote this on TV a few days before the event. If you have never attended the crab races, this is a family oriented event featuring local prizes and raffles as well as locally caught crab dinners, salads, and sandwiches, beer and wine, and the special t-shirts and hoodies and crab hats. Thanks to all our Tillamook county merchants for your generous donations. Help the Garibaldi Lions provide the gift of sight and hearing for those in need, as well as our local food pantry, and grade school.
If you want to be of service to your community, there are plenty of volunteer opportunities. The Volunteer Fire Department is always looking for new members, and they hold weekly training meetings. The Garibaldi Lions are glad to have your help. It takes a village, people. All volunteer organizations are feeling the decline of membership these days.
The Tourism Committee will be holding their second meeting this week. Plans are under way for the 60th Garibaldi Days July 24th through 26th.
Garibaldi will have been established for 150 years this year. The first Postmaster, Daniel Bayley, founded the town in 1870. The town was named for Guiseppe Garibaldi, a man Bayley admired. This is the only town in the United States that bears his name.
At the Open House at the Garibaldi Museum in December, I met a lady from Lyons, Oregon who is a direct descendant of Guiseppe Garibaldi. She will be here in July to help celebrate Garibaldi Days, and hopefully, ride with her family in the parade.
Last year, while returning from a visit with my son and his family in Salem, my husband noticed a restaurant called Garibaldi’s. We took the next exit and thought we would get some Italian food. The menu was actually Mexican food, and was called Garibaldi’s from the Garibaldi Square south of Mexico City which Guiseppe’s grandson helped fight for.
Thought for the day: “Don’t hold on to anger, hurt, or pain. They steal your energy and keep you from love.” Leo Buscaglia
We can all use some love and a random act of kindness.
