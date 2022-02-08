Be sure to mark your calendar for the city Town Hall meeting on Wednesday, February 9th at 6:00 p.m. to share ideas for the 2022 Garibaldi Days celebration. We are looking for volunteers to head up and coordinate the various aspects of the event, such as crowd control, parade, entertainment, and vendor booths. Come with some ideas that worked well in the past and things you would like to see. If there are people out there who would like to get involved, don’t be shy! There are many newcomers that may want to get involved as well as seasoned residents with a vast amount of experience. It is important to preserve some of our traditions and tell the story of why this event began as well as form some new traditions that will serve this town as we move into the future.
The Food Pantry behind God’s Lighthouse will be open this Friday, February 11th, from 10:00 a.m. until noon. It is located on the NW corner of Highway 101 and 8th Street in Garibaldi, kitty-corner (yes, that word is in the dictionary!) from the Garibaldi Bay Market. This pantry is open for residents from Rockaway to Idaville. If you have not been here before, you are welcome to check it out. There’s a wide variety of items available should you have special dietary needs or food allergies. Hopefully, I will be able to print off recipe ideas for the items that we receive so you can try something new! Please be sure to arrive in plenty of time as we close at noon.
Next Monday is officially Valentine’s Day, and it’s a day to share some extra love. Be sure to mail your cards early so they will arrive on time! While some people balk at the commercialization of designated holidays, I like to think of Valentine’s Day as a reminder to all those busy people (it’s going to be mid-February already!) to stop a take a moment to acknowledge a special person in your life. It can be a relative, friend, neighbor, anyone who has touched your life. It doesn’t have to be anything costly or extravagant: like a note to tell someone how much they mean to you or even some homemade cookies (if you have a tough time expressing your feelings with words), just a genuine effort. Wouldn’t it be nice to focus on spreading some good cheer for at least ONE day? One day out of the 365. Show someone you care. What a world this would be to share the spirit of Valentine’s Day every day.
With the Crab races coming in a few short weeks, March 12th and 13th, please contact me if you are able to volunteer. I know there are people who have never witnessed the craziness and you’d get a front row seat to the event! I will be attempting to contact some of our veteran volunteers, so I am giving you a heads up. Lots of positions are still available, and thanks to the people who have already contacted me.
Take care of each other and share some love! It takes a village, even a small fishing village.
