The Crab Races will be featuring a raffle with a 70” Samsung smart TV thanks to some smart shopping and assistance from the crew in Electronics at Tillamook Fred Meyer. We are still looking for some volunteers. Volunteers receive free admission for both days and a meal before the afternoon shift or after the first shift. Please call me and I can hook you up!
The TV deal was so good that we ended up getting a replacement for ourselves. However, when we went to set it on the old stand, the stand was about an inch too short for the TV! Dennis Wine at Homelife Furniture had exactly what we needed to make it all come together. Thank you, Dennis, for all your help!
So back to the Spring Cleaning that I’ve been talking about, have you noticed how your clothes smell after you’ve washed them? If it’s not good, maybe your washing machine needs to be deep cleaned. I was using the manufacturer’s recommended solution in a wash cycle monthly, but it clearly wasn’t effective. My sister-in-law, J. Vander Ende, told me she was able to deep clean one easily after watching a YouTube video, so I tried that. I was amazed at the amount of buildup in the detergent and fabric softener compartments! Yikes! I have also cut back on the amounts of those products and have really noticed a difference. It only took about an hour to clean, and the results were immediate. The video also recommended leaving the door open after you’re done to prevent trapping moisture in there, especially if it is a front load washer. If you’re really ambitious, there’s always the dryer vent hose in the back to clean out on a regular basis to help prevent a fire!
As I was rearranging a closet, I came across a scrapbook that my friend and workmate Shelly Simon had created for me for Christmas back in 2007. She included each article with all the beautiful scrapbook embellishments for the entire year. According to an article about this timeframe, my neighbor Karl Morris celebrated a milestone birthday, and Kitty Kelley and Judy Shaw had birthdays recently. There were stories of people who are no longer living here, are no longer with us, and people I don’t get to see any more. It was a nice trip down memory lane.
The Tillamook County Transportation District recently acquired a trolley from Coos County for use in special bus operations. I’m hoping it can also be utilized in local parades (like Garibaldi Days). And congratulations to General Manager Doug Pilant who had his ten-year anniversary with the district. There have been so many positive changes and growth under your command.
We stopped in for lunch at Recess in Tillamook recently. Those ladies serve up some great food with quality ingredients, generous portions, and the service is always with a smile. Their food truck is located at 1910 N. Main Street (by Cabin Coffee and Elite Car Wash). Try them out if you’re in town running errands.
The Food Bank will be open this Friday, February 25th, from 10 a.m. until noon. Sometimes a group arrives all at once and it takes some time to get everyone taken care of properly. We appreciate your patience while we take care of you.
