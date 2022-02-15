I am still looking for more volunteers for the crab races on March 12th and 13th!! Give me a call or text meat 503-317-1533 or email at gijudy97118@gmail.com There are two shifts available daily. I have dropped off info sheets at the Post Office.
The city council approved a motion brought by Councilor Laurie Wandell at a special meeting to designate March 7th, 2022, as Pat Patterson Day. Pat has been a vital member of this community, not only for his service as a World War II veteran here, but for his many contributions to bring the Engine 90 to town, establishing Lumberman’s and Railroader’s Park, serving as a Port Commissioner, and for his work with the Tillamook County Transportation District.
There will be a ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on that day at the Historic Boathouse to read and present the proclamation. March 7th is a significant date because it is the anniversary of the US Coast Guard Station on Tillamook Bay in 1908. The council is working to have Garibaldi designated as a US Coast Guard City to honor the members – past, present, and future - who have served here.
Last Wednesday the mayor held a Town Hall meeting to gather input for the 2022 Garibaldi Days celebration. There were around fifteen people who participated in sharing ideas for what they would like to see at the event. There will need to be people to head up the various committees. If there are people who were on any of the past school courts, or people who grew up here, please consider giving some input to what you would like at this year’s event. I’ll keep you posted on future meetings.
The Food Pantry was well attended last Friday, and the next Pantry date is February 25th from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Please know they are under current Covid restraints, there is a limit to how many people can be in the building at one time. Also, when several people show up at once, it may take a little time to ensure everyone has an opportunity, and there may be a wait. We apologize for any delay you may have experienced. We are truly trying to serve the community.
I can remember Teresa Freeman coming into the Post Office to tell me what she was up to with her Spring Cleaning which used to inspire me to get something done. I started mine recently but not on purpose. We needed to replace a blind in the laundry area which involved moving out the washer and dryer on each side of the sink. After moping the floors back there and wiping down the entire washer and dryer, hoses and cords, I noticed I may as well take all the curtains down and wash them. Then there were the windows and windowsills. The light fixture was taken down, washed, and the bulbs were replaced. After three hours, I figured I should just go room by room. If you come over to see me and we sit in the laundry room, please do not be offended!
The hot water heater was replaced due to a cracked hose on top that we could not repair. My husband looked up the serial number and it was manufactured in 1966. Wow, they sure don’t make them like they used to!
Please let me know of birthdays, anniversaries or other events so I can get the word out.
