Thanks to all the people who came out to support the Garibaldi Museum for their Open House after Thanksgiving! Teresa Freeman was very helpful by posting it on Facebook several times, and even came and brought Teresa Munholland. We had several families with their children who came to tell Santa of their Christmas wishes. There were seven dogs that came for a photo with Santa. We even had a beautiful 18 pound cat who wanted a photo! Kids made themselves at home with the hot chocolate bar and cookies right out of the oven, and were entertained with coloring and ornament projects while mom shopped off the ornament trees and gift shop. The Museum Board of Directors had a potluck lunch during the festivities. It was nice that so many people came by to support the Museum. It will be closed down until March, when we will be cleaning and rearranging.
Teachers are still encouraged to call the museum to plan a field trip at 503-322-8411. Please leave a message and the staff will be sure to get back to you.
The Crab Pot Tree Lighting was a huge success! Our thanks to Public Works staff (Martin, Nick, and Jo), and City Staff (Blake, Geoff, and Kylie) who helped work on this project. Jo brought a propane heater which was a huge asset. Thanks to Jeff and Whitney Burns, owners of Pacific Edge Espresso, who braved the elements to serve hot chocolate. City Council members Tim Hall, Melissa Elmore, and Paul Daniels were also there representing the City. It was a mere 28 degrees, so I appreciate all the people who participated in this annual event.
Some of the crowd boarded the 6 p.m. Candy Cane Express Train to Rockaway for the tree lighting ceremony. The Candy Cane Express will be running on the weekends; go on the OCSR website for tickets (before they’re sold out!). Check oregoncoastscenic.org for schedules and information.
Happy 90th birthday to my Garibaldi “mom” Jean Callilou! Jean worked for the library for many years before her retirement.
The applications are out in the Garibaldi and Bay City Post Offices for the 2019 Garibaldi Lions Christmas Baskets. Our area of service is from Garibaldi to Idaville. Please mail them back to PO Box 597, Garibaldi, OR 97118 before Monday, Dec. 16 so we can arrange for the food. The Giving Tree will be in the Lobby at City Hall, and if you are interested in helping make Christmas brighter for someone this year, please stop by and take a tag. Gifts can be returned to me by Thursday, Dec. 19 for distribution on Saturday, the 21st of December. The Old Mill has graciously allowed us to use their facility for the distribution point. I will be calling after Dec. 16 to schedule a time for pick-up. If you have any questions, please call me at 503-317-1533.
Please remember to take care of yourself and have a stress-free season. Get plenty of rest, drink water, and eat sensibly. Schedule some down time. Try not to overbook or overload your schedule. Remember the reason for the season.
As mom would say: “Thirteen days until Christmas Eve!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.