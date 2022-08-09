Judy Riggs

Judy Riggs

The first annual “Coast Guard Appreciation Day” last Thursday was a momentous success! Over 275 people attended the event held at the event tent down at the Port by the Old Mill. Held on the 232nd birthday of the US Coast Guard, it was to honor our local Coast Guard members and past and present Coast Guard. Retired Captain Ole Olsen, who recently passed away, was honored for his service, and his family made a beautiful display showing his activities.

The Bubble Ball tournament between the Coast Guard and Fire department was so entertaining. There were cornhole games, a water balloon toss, coloring, and a bubble station, followed by a delicious meal prepared by Garibaldi Portside Bistro. Mojo Holler supplied the music for the event. We were blessed with a beautiful but breezy summer afternoon. Retired Master Chief Steve Denning did his rope tricks and entertained us with stories.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.