The first annual “Coast Guard Appreciation Day” last Thursday was a momentous success! Over 275 people attended the event held at the event tent down at the Port by the Old Mill. Held on the 232nd birthday of the US Coast Guard, it was to honor our local Coast Guard members and past and present Coast Guard. Retired Captain Ole Olsen, who recently passed away, was honored for his service, and his family made a beautiful display showing his activities.
The Bubble Ball tournament between the Coast Guard and Fire department was so entertaining. There were cornhole games, a water balloon toss, coloring, and a bubble station, followed by a delicious meal prepared by Garibaldi Portside Bistro. Mojo Holler supplied the music for the event. We were blessed with a beautiful but breezy summer afternoon. Retired Master Chief Steve Denning did his rope tricks and entertained us with stories.
Big thanks to Laurie Wandell for bringing her vision for this event to fruition. Volunteers Laura Schmidt, Carolee North, Barb Camus, Steve Denning and members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary were on hand to help, and Mark Riggs and Corey Shields helped with the adult beverages. You can’t have an event without the industrious volunteers who donate their time to make it happen.
Thanks to Mayor Tim Hall and Val Schumann for their generous donations, Kelley’s Place and United Motorcycle Association for the beverages, the City of Garibaldi for Sponsoring the event, the Port of Garibaldi for the use of the event tent, Master Chief Corbin Ross and the members of US Coast Guard Station Tillamook Bay, volunteers from Garibaldi and Bay City Fire Departments, Garibaldi Portside Bistro who served a fine meal, Oregon Coast Event Company for their time and use of the Bubble Balls, and Mojo Holler for the music. See you again next year.
The memorial service to pay respects to Doug Pilant was held last Friday, August 5th at the Tillamook County Transportation Building. The wind was relentless that afternoon, and totally destroyed the tent that had been set up for the event just 30 minutes before it was to start! Quick action by the staff and volunteers saved the day by moving the event to the east side of the building with the amazing food by Pacific Restaurant set up inside the lobby. Several people from other districts, ODOT, and Tri-Met were in attendance as well as past and present employees who were available. Cathy Bond served as Mistress of Ceremonies including Zoom participation and a slide show with photos provided by friends and family. There were few dry eyes in the place as we had a chance to reminisce over how Doug had affected our lives. Being the humble man that he was, his children were surprised to hear of all his accomplishments. It was a lovely tribute to a great leader. The Transit Center in Tillamook will be dedicated in his name as soon as remodeling is complete.
Three of our Garibaldi Fire and Rescue members are currently in Maupin, Oregon helping with wildfire protection. Thank you, Blake Paulsen, Cory Perkins and Brad Marugg, for stepping up to answer the call!
We still have a few weeks left in the 101 Critical Days of Summer. Plan plenty of time to drive to your destination, especially on the weekends, with the influx of visitors. It can be daunting to even head into Tillamook, especially on Fridays. Drink plenty of water before your activities out in the sun to prevent dehydration and heat exhaustion. Keep your grass under control and picked up during the summer fire season. Play safe and enjoy the outdoors. The beauty of this area is why we live here.
“It’s easy to love people in memory. The hard thing is to love them when they are there in front of you,” John Updike. Tell your family and friends how you feel about them today.
