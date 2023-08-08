Nathan “Finn” Findling

Nathan “Finn” Findling

One would think the recent trimming of trees and vegetation at the lookout area along the dike road section of U.S. 101 between Garibaldi & Bay City would have made the area safer for travel. For those who follow radar scanners, this seems to have been anything but the case.

Overall, weekend traffic incidents have seemingly been more devastating this time of year than in years’ past. Dike road section, 14th Street and U.S. 101, confluence of worst-case scenarios. It’s been enough to make this toddler-filled household buy groceries during the week and avoid roads on the weekend.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted: