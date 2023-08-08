One would think the recent trimming of trees and vegetation at the lookout area along the dike road section of U.S. 101 between Garibaldi & Bay City would have made the area safer for travel. For those who follow radar scanners, this seems to have been anything but the case.
Overall, weekend traffic incidents have seemingly been more devastating this time of year than in years’ past. Dike road section, 14th Street and U.S. 101, confluence of worst-case scenarios. It’s been enough to make this toddler-filled household buy groceries during the week and avoid roads on the weekend.
I’ve been in conversations with local officials who tell me a dialogue has begun with proper authority and agencies to see what can be done to improve these road conditions. At this time, no official statement has been published or disseminated, but it was encouraging news, nonetheless.
There seems to be an event every weekend in the Tillamook Bay area from now till just after Labor Day weekend. This past weekend, Garibaldi Portside Bistro’s 3rd annual Outdoor Event took place. Tuna season is still going on. The Tuna Classic is happening this week. Bay City’s Pearl & Oyster Music Festival will be happening August 26th & 27th. The weekend after Labor Day, Port of Garibaldi’s Seafood & Spirits Festival will be going on. Busy days, busy roads. Plan for longer than usual travel times, and for the drivers, keep your head on a swivel.
Now, let’s have some coastal fun. One last cheer: “Tillamook Bay” on 3…
While the summer of ’23 is shockingly already racing down the home stretch, many local businesses still have their “Now Hiring” signs up. Several positions, from restaurant to the mill, are looking to fill a variety of positions. From the few conversations I’ve had, these positions are more than seasonal. For more information, come to Garibaldi and see for yourself.
Garibaldi Lions Club’s sister club, the newly chartered Tillamook Lions Club, is looking for a few more volunteers to assist them in helping customers park at the Tillamook County Fair. If you pick Friday morning, you can razz Bud Shattuck and I as we embrace a Laurel and Hardy parking methodology. To lend a hand, contact https://www.facebook.com/tillamooklions (or email me and I’ll put you in touch with them).
And, Bud. My college job was high-volume free valet parking at a riverboat casino. You’re in my territory, now.
She didn’t provide an update this week, but there’s no reason to put out an all points bulletin for her yet. She’s everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg, and even though we were two hours late for Storytime last week, she had a special session just for our baby twins. If that doesn’t speak to the character of this town, nothing will.
Lastly, grab your popcorn. Garibaldi politics is gearing up for more reality-show drama, but as the old phrase goes, “This, too, shall pass.”
More to come from this paper.
