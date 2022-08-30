The last Port of Garibaldi night market for the season will be held Thursday, September 1st from 4:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the event tent by south 3rd and Jerry Creasy Way at the Port. Hawaiian inspired food will be available made by the Garibaldi Portside Bistro. Reggae rock folk funk music by the “ZuhG” duo from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Lots of vendors for this family-friendly last event. For more information, check out their Facebook page (garibaldinightmarket) or call (503)374-1424.
The Garibaldi Library will also have a table at the Night Market with some fun giveaways. And don’t forget the special Firefighter Storytime on Friday, September 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at the Garibaldi Library where our local firefighters will be featured reading the stories. Bring the kids to meet the firefighters and hear the stories! Also, the libraries swap DVDs to keep the offerings fresh. Stop by and check out the new selections.
The Historic U.S. Coast Guard Boathouse will be holding an Open House during Labor Day weekend (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) from noon until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free, and all are invited to view the inside of this iconic structure at the end of the long dock. Listen to the stories of the boathouse, rescues, and the town of Bay Ocean while viewing reminders of their existence. Donations are gladly accepted to the Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative, and it’s continued work to #savetheboathouse. It’s surprising how many locals have not checked it out! This interesting venue is also available for events; Near Space Corporation from the Port of Tillamook recently held an educational experience and company dinner with a tasty seafood boil and delicious clam chowder menu. You are only limited by your imagination.
Don’t forget the other things to see and do in Garibaldi over the weekend: the Garibaldi Maritime Museum, the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, the seafood markets with fresh tuna and other offerings from the sea, and our local merchants and restaurants. Please be sure to support our businesses to keep them open during the off season.
The Old Mill RV Park at 210 S. Third Street in Garibaldi is holding a three-day Garage Sale event September 9th, 10th and 11th from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The cost is $20 for two tables; additional tables are $5 each. Come on down, sell or shop (or all of the above). Contact (503)322-0322 for more information. A great idea to go to one location and shop!
The last Food Pantry opening saw a huge increase in participants! The next pantry will be open on Friday September 9th and 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until noon. If you live from Rockaway Beach to Idaville, the Garibaldi site is your location. If you know of neighbors or friends who may need assistance, please share this information with them, especially as school is starting. If you would like to donate to the pantry, please contact God’s Lighthouse Church at (503)322-3501. As with the availability we are witnessing of some items being scarce in our local stores, it will cause the same effect in the pantry.
The first day of school will be Tuesday, September 6th for the Neah-Kah-Nie School District including the Garibaldi Grade School. Be mindful of children walking to and from the school in the mornings and afternoons as well as the extra traffic in the area from buses and parents dropping off and picking up.
Labor Day formally signals the end of the 101 Critical Days of Summer, but we still need to practice good safety habits in every aspect of our lives, even as the influx of visitors slightly wane, and the days become cooler. The Garibaldi Fire Department will still be accepting your donations of cases of bottled water to keep them hydrated during their assistance of ever-increasing fire, rescue and accident response calls.
