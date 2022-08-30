Judy Riggs

Judy Riggs

The last Port of Garibaldi night market for the season will be held Thursday, September 1st from 4:00 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the event tent by south 3rd and Jerry Creasy Way at the Port. Hawaiian inspired food will be available made by the Garibaldi Portside Bistro. Reggae rock folk funk music by the “ZuhG” duo from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.  Lots of vendors for this family-friendly last event. For more information, check out their Facebook page (garibaldinightmarket) or call (503)374-1424.

The Garibaldi Library will also have a table at the Night Market with some fun giveaways. And don’t forget the special Firefighter Storytime on Friday, September 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at the Garibaldi Library where our local firefighters will be featured reading the stories. Bring the kids to meet the firefighters and hear the stories! Also, the libraries swap DVDs to keep the offerings fresh. Stop by and check out the new selections.

