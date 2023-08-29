I met Phil Mashke during the ODOT paving project meeting at the Old Mill conference center nearly a year ago. I confess, I was one of many who thought Phil was the owner of Belladonna Beads. He spoke so passionately about the store, and the concerns and opportunities with the project that as I think back, it was an easy assumption to make.
I finally reconnected with Phil and took a deeper dive into the story of Belladonna Beads. I discovered its story was more intricate and fascinating than I heard through the grapevine.
I asked how Belladonna Beads got its start and how they drew in their loyal fans. The conversation took off from there: “Kelly Siegle started the business in the Detroit area in 1994. Even then she was growing so fast that she had to keep moving to ever larger locations. She met her partner Edwin Noll in 2001 and he recruited me to sell inventory on the road to supply other bead stores in 2003. After that we actually parted ways for a while. I quickly began importing from all over the world and growing my wholesale business throughout the eastern half of the country, while Kelly and Edwin moved Belladonna to Portland in 2006. They established a great brand and a wonderful following in Portland. We reconnected around 2009 and joined forces to move to the coast in 2019. We are more like business roommates than business partners. We buy and sell to and from each other all the time. We call it ‘the endless knot.’ The plan is to trade beads back and forth until we are rich.”
Then I asked them what brought them to Garibaldi, and what keeps them around: “When we were living in Portland, it seemed like we spent all our time planning trips to the coast. There are so many unique and iconic landmarks in Garibaldi. The smokestack, the G, the steam train and of course the parking. Our Portland customers are so much more likely to come all the way out to the coast than fight their way through the Portland traffic. It’s so much more rewarding to come to the coast. Everyone has a more relaxed attitude. I can’t get enough of all the bird drama in the bay, and the sunsets get more and more splendid every day.”
The store is in the 3rd street area, which is subject to a loss of parking spots in the now-2025 ODOT paving project. I asked them their plans, including their recent purchase of the lot directly east of their location: “It started as an emergency rescue mission to replace the street parking that we are going to lose when ODOT resurfaces Highway 101. We will add a small lot for customers and employees, but now that I’m planning the site, I am most excited about planning my new garden and green space. I’ve noticed a shortage of proper jack-o-lantern style pumpkins in town, I’m excited to grow all kinds of ornamental gourds, and I’m also going to be building some arbors for Loofah gourd vines. I’ve noticed a grand variety of local soaps and potions up and down the coast, but I’ve not seen many locally sourced sponges. If things go according to plan, I’m hoping the “G” will stand for gourds.”
Now I want some pumpkin pie.
To follow up on their latest antics, check out Belladonna Beads on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/belladonnabeads/.
She’s back and she better not leave that long again because it was traumatic for me. She’s everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “On Sunday, August 20, we had a dedication for the new library park in Tillamook. This beautiful park is the result of the tireless efforts of many county residents and is a place of learning and enjoyment for all county residents. If you haven’t yet had a chance to experience the park, I encourage you to check it out. The park is located on the west side of the main branch library at 1716 Third Street in Tillamook.”
“Friday, September 1, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., we’ll be at the Night Market with fun activities and giveaways. The Port of Garibaldi does a great job making sure there is something for everyone at their Night Markets. Hope to see you there. The Garibaldi Branch Library will be open regular hours that day.”
Lastly, you know how I said if all went well, we’d have an Interim City Manager by last Monday. Well, we did. He was signed, sealed, but not yet delivered. In true Garibaldi fashion, John Schempf’s trip north was delayed by California’s first tropical storm in decades. It also affected Nevada, and with that, his route. But as of last Thursday, at 9 a.m.., he was given keys to the city. The smarter Finn set up his working space. And reportedly the rest of the front office will be rounded out around the beginning of September, meaning city hall is nearly ready for walk-ins, again.
And remember when I said I wouldn’t have to work the Seafood & Spirits Festival and that I could simply enjoy it? A few hours later after I pushed ‘send’ on last week post’s submission, the smarter Finn signed us up at our old volunteer gig with the Cavitts for Garibaldi Portside Bistro.
As one of my old Captains during my riverboat days used to say: “Make your regrets enjoyable.”
