Nathan “Finn” Findling

Break out the strawberry wine. By the time you read this, hopefully, my wife will have been removed from her job as City Manager Pro Tem and replaced with a new, full-time Interim City Manager. If it all has gone as planned, Mr. John Schempf will have made the drive up from Apache Junction, Arizona, RV in tow, and is wheels down at a nearby park, preparing to roll up his sleeves and get to work.

The paper is reporting the meat & potatoes behind Mr. Schempf’s hiring so I’ll provide a little bit of delicious dessert: two weeks ago, Mr. Schempf reportedly drove up here on his own dime to individually meet the city councilors and Garibaldi Fire & Rescue Chief Marugg to assess the situation. His time was short, and I have yet to meet him, but he got to talk with the smarter Findling, so that was more than good enough for me.

