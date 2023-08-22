Break out the strawberry wine. By the time you read this, hopefully, my wife will have been removed from her job as City Manager Pro Tem and replaced with a new, full-time Interim City Manager. If it all has gone as planned, Mr. John Schempf will have made the drive up from Apache Junction, Arizona, RV in tow, and is wheels down at a nearby park, preparing to roll up his sleeves and get to work.
The paper is reporting the meat & potatoes behind Mr. Schempf’s hiring so I’ll provide a little bit of delicious dessert: two weeks ago, Mr. Schempf reportedly drove up here on his own dime to individually meet the city councilors and Garibaldi Fire & Rescue Chief Marugg to assess the situation. His time was short, and I have yet to meet him, but he got to talk with the smarter Findling, so that was more than good enough for me.
Mr. Schempf has also reportedly scouted the area and checked out places where he would like to reside.
“Basically, I lead from the middle,” Mr. Schempf said in his proposal to the city, “helping those that are struggling while channeling and controlling the eagerness of the front runners plus encouraging all to keep up the pace.”
Welcome to Garibaldi, Mr. & Mrs. Schempf. And, Mrs. Schempf, thank you for wanting to leave the Arizona heat and live on the coast.
While walking the little ones along the shore, I could feel a palatable buzz brewing along the piers as the 1st Annual Port of Garibaldi Seafood & Spirits Festival nears. I’ve gotten to chatting with a few folks, some commercial fishermen and some tourists, about the upcoming event. I tell them about the part I play for the city and they ask if I have anything to do with the event. I exhale and nearly shout, “No, I don’t. If I can find babysitting, I can actually enjoy the event and not work it.”
There is quite a lot going on during all three days of the event (September 8 – 10). Too much to mention here. To highlight: 15 local Oregon distilleries, wineries, and breweries will be participating. At least 8 bands. Culinary demonstrations galore. All along the north shore of Tillamook Bay.
Now note: this is NOT a free event like Garibaldi Days. Tickets are priced according to day and to level of participation (General Admission and VIP). To pick the days and styles that best suit you, please visit https://portofgaribaldi.org/seafood-and-spirits-fest and find the third-party ticket link there.
This is the time of year when we double our prayers for our local fire & emergency workers. Division Chief Paulsen and two volunteers from Garibaldi Fire & Rescue are a part of the Tillamook County Task Force assigned to the harrowing Lookout Fire in Lane County. They have been stationed at various points throughout the ordeal, assisting where and when called.
You all are the best of us. Stay safe.
Belladonna Beads has noted via Facebook that their parking project – the lot they purchased to the east of their storefront – has been slightly delayed but they are happy to know their customers will still have curbside parking as the ODOT project was backed up to 2025.
She came from the future last week through the power of email, all just to give us this update. She’s everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “Storytime at Garibaldi Branch Library resumes Friday, August 25th, at 3:00 pm. Kids can enjoy stories, songs, playtime and more.”
Lastly, a shoutout to the city staff, Garibaldi Fire & Rescue, and Public Works for all they continue to do. The next party we come up with should be in celebration of them.
