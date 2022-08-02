Another successful Garibaldi Days is in the books! There were 76 entrants for the parade this year. Ashley Christensen will be giving a report at the August 15th City Council meeting.
The last event for the local library Summer Reading program will feature rock and roll group “The Alphabeticians.” They will be performing at the Community Hall on Thursday, August 4th at 3:30 p.m. This is a family friendly event. Summer reading ends August 10th, so get your totals turned in before then to be eligible for some great prizes! For more info, call the library at (503)322-2100.
Starting Thursday, August 4th, at 2:30 p.m. at the big Port tent down on Jerry Creasy Way, the city is hosting a Private Event for the residents of Garibaldi and our US Coast Guard station crew, and past and present USCG members. With the craziness of tourist season, this event is exclusively for the city and USCG community. Admission for the event is by ticket only (check with City Hall for availability) for the first annual Coast Guard Appreciation Day. The city is proud of our local Coast Guard members who risk their lives in the service of our community, and this event is being held to show our appreciation of these valiant efforts. The celebration is also commemorating the 232nd birthday of the US Coast Guard. There will be a Bubble Ball Tournament between the Coast Guard and Fire Department kicking off the event at 2:30. Dinner, prepared by the Portside Bistro, will begin at 4 p.m. compliments of the City of Garibaldi. Beer will be available for purchase, served by Kelly’s Place employees. There will be music by Mojo Holler from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. And games for the event will be held throughout the day such as Cornhole, bubble station, water balloons, knot tying, and storytelling by Steve Denning (retired USCG and docent at the Boathouse). Thanks to Brotherhood United Motorcycle Association, Mayor Tim Hall, and local realtor Val Schumann for your donations. Thanks to Councilor Laurie Wandell for her tireless efforts to help Garibaldi become designated as a Coast Guard City as she initiates events to honor our local Coast Guard members and welcome them into the community.
On Saturday, August 6th, the Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative will be showing the movie “Finest Hours” at 1 p.m., at the Historic USCG Boathouse at the end of the pier in Garibaldi. This event is open to the public so come by for this “Meet-n-Greet” with our local US Coast Guard members and their families. The movie promises to have you on the edge of your seat during the most daring rescue by a 36-foot life-saving boat. There will be refreshments at 3 p.m. followed by an Open Mic opportunity to share stories of being rescued or doing the rescue. If you haven’t ventured out to this place yet, this will be a great opportunity to see where these sized boats were launched locally and bask in the history of not only the boathouse but the surrounding area. The walk out the pier is definitely worth the experience. For more information, contact Steve Denning (Retired USCG) at 310-427-2783. His interesting stories and rope tricks are part of the reason I volunteer there!
After the movie, you can head over to The Portside Bistro, who are sponsoring an outdoor event with live music, axe throwing (yes, you read that correctly!), food cart and beer garden on Saturday, August 6, from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $22/person (over 21 only) for entry for the live music and axe throwing; food and beverage available for additional cost. The Bistro Boxcar food cart will be on hand for your culinary pleasure and beer is being provided by Fort George Brewery. Bands include “Scott Casey and the Unsung Heroes,” and “Cloverdayle.” For more information checkout Garibaldi Bistro’s FB page, Garibaldi Bulletin FB page, or call the Bistro at (503)842-9148.
In June, the Tillamook Transportation District lost their extremely talented General Manager, Doug Pilant. Doug was a great leader, a dear friend, a mentor and extremely knowledgeable in his position. He was highly respected for his extensive contributions to Oregon’s Public Transit and his passion for transportation. He dedicated over 30 years to his career in this industry and had made great strides in making connections between our county and other counties through public transit, Greyhound and Amtrak. There will be a Celebration of Life service at the Transportation District at 3600 Third Street in Tillamook, Friday, August 5th. The ceremony will go from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. with an open reception from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. RSVP is appreciated at http://evite.me/kU2sjruAPr. There is also a Zoom link for the event if you are unable to attend in person: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86973733197 You can also participate by Zoom. For more info, contact Natalie Zuercher at (503)815-8283 or nzuercher@TillamookBus.com.
We are still in the 101 Critical Days of Summer. Be safe out there, hydrate (with water!), and join in some of the events scheduled this week. It takes a village!
