Judy Riggs

Another successful Garibaldi Days is in the books! There were 76 entrants for the parade this year. Ashley Christensen will be giving a report at the August 15th City Council meeting.

The last event for the local library Summer Reading program will feature rock and roll group “The Alphabeticians.” They will be performing at the Community Hall on Thursday, August 4th at 3:30 p.m. This is a family friendly event. Summer reading ends August 10th, so get your totals turned in before then to be eligible for some great prizes! For more info, call the library at (503)322-2100.

