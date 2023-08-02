Nathan “Finn” Findling

Nathan “Finn” Findling

Saturday night just before the Garibaldi Days fireworks, I was finally able to stroller the twins home. I watched the fireworks out the window with the dynamic duo nestled in their highchairs so they could see the big ones pop over the trees. Katie had to finish her follow-up conversation with port staff and put the rest of the city merchandise away before joining.

‘Bit of a roller coaster that day. I was planning on hiding away with the twins before sauntering over to the city information booth (with no name: festival feedback note) so they could see their mom. At 10 a.m., Katie tells me her mother just texted. Katie’s aunt had bussed in from Tillamook for the parade and has a spot on the corner for the kids.

