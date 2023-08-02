Saturday night just before the Garibaldi Days fireworks, I was finally able to stroller the twins home. I watched the fireworks out the window with the dynamic duo nestled in their highchairs so they could see the big ones pop over the trees. Katie had to finish her follow-up conversation with port staff and put the rest of the city merchandise away before joining.
‘Bit of a roller coaster that day. I was planning on hiding away with the twins before sauntering over to the city information booth (with no name: festival feedback note) so they could see their mom. At 10 a.m., Katie tells me her mother just texted. Katie’s aunt had bussed in from Tillamook for the parade and has a spot on the corner for the kids.
“We’re going,” Katie said, flatly.
We got there at exactly 11 a.m. and wiggled the double-wide stroller amongst accommodating onlookers. I figured while I was there, I’d get it on video for the Visit Garibaldi Facebook page. If you didn’t get to see the parade and want to watch it, that’s where you’ll find it.
Between the pack & play and the waterside location, the kids did incredibly. It allowed us to essentially sell all the 2023 shirt and hoodies, and the remaining 2022 shirts Katie found stuffed in the jail. Oversold, in fact. We discovered not all the festival volunteers received shirts so we’re using a piece of the sales’ profit to place a small batch order.
While manning the booth, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback for the new vendor layout along Jerry Creasy Way between the event tent and the marina. Booths on both sides of the road, a walking aisle wide enough for me to get the double-wide stroller down without disrupting others, with great bay sightlines and a gentle breeze.
Personally, having manned that booth for about my fourth time, being along the water was heaven-sent. I loved the change. I hope y’all did, too.
Now, as y’all rest up for the Port of Garibaldi’s first annual Seafood & Spirts festival in September, anglers don’t get the same time off. Registration is open for 18th Annual Oregon Tuna Classic presented by Pacific Seafood, happening this year on August 11th & 12th. The event benefits the Oregon Food Bank and Ducks Unlimited. For more information, visit online at oregontunaclassic.org.
She knows all the words to “Baby Shark,” and will happily sing them to your children or grandchildren while you search for a book. She’s everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg: “Summer Reading is almost at an end. August 5th, is the last day to complete summer reading challenges for all age groups. Here’s some important information for kids wanting to participate in the Prize-a-Palooza and get an invitation to the Summer Reading Party at Tillamook Main…You can choose your free earned books for completing Bingo lines. You must bring your BINGO sheet. Participating locations include Main, Manzanita, and Pacific City. Free tshirts are available for those who’ve completed the ’23 BINGO sheet. Prizes include: Art supplies, School supplies, Fun giveaways, and a huge selection of book.! Keep reading and enjoy the rest of your summer.”
(And, June, I swear the kids sleep schedule is almost back to normal. I promise, I swear.)
Good news on the city staffing front, according to Katie and Interim City Manager Jay Marugg, a steady stream of applications for the Administrative Assistant position have been coming in and interviews are soon to be scheduled. With any luck, we’ll have enough personal to open City Hall hours back up for walk-ins before too long.
And, City Council had scheduled a special session for Friday, July 28th (a day after this post’s deadline). The first topic is allocating City Manager duties as Interim City Manager Marugg’s watch is ending (get some rest), per the reported opinion of the City Attorney. The second is a presentation by the recruiting firm as they hit their stride in a full City Manager search. For more information on the results of those meetings, please see next week’s edition of the Herald or email city@garibaldi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.