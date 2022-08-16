Judy Riggs

The next Food Pantry will be open next on August 26th from 10 a.m. until noon, behind God’s Lighthouse Church at 8th and Highway 101. This pantry serves people from Rockaway Beach to Idaville. There were 16 families served at the last pantry with two new families joining in.  If you or one of your neighbors needs help, please let them know of this resource. You actually get to “shop” and pick out items that will be useful for your family and dietary needs.

June Ekborg, our Garibaldi Librarian, told me the Summer Reading program was a great success and wanted to thank everyone who participated.  For the kids who met the August 10th deadline to complete their bingo sheets, there’s still more fun to come! This Thursday and Friday, August 18th and 19th, the main Library in Tillamook is holding a Prize-A-Palooza to award a variety of prizes. Just stop by the Tillamook Library during open hours on those two days and check in with the Children’s Librarian, Ms. Melanie. There is also an End of Summer Reading Party at the Tillamook Main Library by invitation only for those who finished their bingo sheets, so watch for your invitation! Thanks, June for doing so much for our local library.

