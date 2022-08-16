The next Food Pantry will be open next on August 26th from 10 a.m. until noon, behind God’s Lighthouse Church at 8th and Highway 101. This pantry serves people from Rockaway Beach to Idaville. There were 16 families served at the last pantry with two new families joining in. If you or one of your neighbors needs help, please let them know of this resource. You actually get to “shop” and pick out items that will be useful for your family and dietary needs.
June Ekborg, our Garibaldi Librarian, told me the Summer Reading program was a great success and wanted to thank everyone who participated. For the kids who met the August 10th deadline to complete their bingo sheets, there’s still more fun to come! This Thursday and Friday, August 18th and 19th, the main Library in Tillamook is holding a Prize-A-Palooza to award a variety of prizes. Just stop by the Tillamook Library during open hours on those two days and check in with the Children’s Librarian, Ms. Melanie. There is also an End of Summer Reading Party at the Tillamook Main Library by invitation only for those who finished their bingo sheets, so watch for your invitation! Thanks, June for doing so much for our local library.
I was able to volunteer at the Transportation District booth at the Tillamook County Fair on Friday afternoon. It was a pleasure to sit with Clyde, one of our extra drivers, who was interesting and full of knowledge for the people who stopped by to ask questions or participate in the four daily drawings. The Fair was extra busy that Friday night and it was fun to meet people who ride the bus on a regular basis as well as talk with people who did not realize how far the service goes (to Portland and Salem and connects with Clatsop County at Cannon Beach to the north and Lincoln County at Lincoln City to the south). The Transportation District is celebrating 25 years of service to our community this year. What a blessing it is that the vision of a handful of people 25 years ago has grown to connect people and help them in their daily lives for shopping, medical appointments, and travel.
In May, I asked my 92-year-old father what he would like to do for his August birthday. He was having a bad day and I thought I would cheer him up by getting him to focus on the upcoming celebration. No luck. And then I remembered the Ruralite magazine where people make requests for cards to honor people with milestone birthdays, so I submitted his name, and it was published in this month’s edition. The first day they started arriving, there were 74 cards. A few days later there were 152 in one day! Being in the early stages of Alzheimer’s, he couldn’t understand why people he didn’t know would bother to send him a card. I was only there a few days, and I was heartened to see some return addresses of people I knew! Thank you so much! There are angels on this planet. Check your Ruralite next month and send a birthday card to someone you don’t know with a message. It truly does make a difference.
“Fairy tales are more than true: not because they tell us that dragons exist, but because they tell us Dragons can be beaten.” Neil Gaiman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.