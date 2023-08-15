I had an amazing chat with Councilor Linda Bade early last week. She’s begun a preliminary survey of our 2020-2021 city finances and she blew my mind, again. The biggest initial concern is that all the accounts payable transactions are sitting in the general fund instead of the clearing fund without any immediately apparent allocations. This means each transaction will likely need to be analyzed one at a time and compared to other relevant accounts before being allocated. From there, it’s still a few more technical steps before the city can come close to closing out the first month’s books, let alone the other 11. It’s about as close as accounting can get to having to re-do the books for a year, so far.
“The things that we’re learning are that the people who were doing the accounting apparently didn’t know how to use the accounting software,” Bade said over the phone. From there, she noted that there is a sound difference between knowing how to do accounting and knowing how to use a particular type of software and at this point it’s frivolous to discern the origin of the issue back in 2020-2021 as the personnel responsible are no longer employed. Councilor Bade and Council President/City Manager Pro Tem (yes, without pay) Findling are scheduling training time with the City’s accounting software provider to better understand the software system and, per the City Attorney, volunteer (without pay) in areas of City Accounting that are most needed at a given time.
Our Planning Commission meeting also was a breath of fresh air. I should have asked Commissioner Sheldon for a list of ideas to present to a workshop a couple months ago. As we wait for a city manager of any kind in a full-time capacity before we start our legislative hearings, Commissioner Sheldon re-kickstarted ideas for funding for the Coast Guard building, as the 2022 Council granted us permission to do, and other projects in our domain. Commissioner VanLoon will also be preparing a presentation to council on her trip to Newport where she toured the Coast Guard building there to see the economic benefits of their renovation. We had a call with Columbia Pacific Economic Development District scheduled for an hour after this post’s deadline (all the good things happen at the end of the week), to recap and develop an aggressive course forward. The city attorney noted we can start writing our own meeting minutes, and that spurred looking into more ways to be self-sufficient such as grant writing training. And more, subject to council approval this month.
She found an abandoned phone and didn’t try to pawn it on eBay. She’s everybody’s favorite local librarian, June Ekborg, “The Garibaldi Branch Book Club meets at 2 p.m. today (8/15/23)! Drop ins are always welcome. Storytime at Garibaldi is canceled this week, but Game Day Saturday is still on. Game time begins at 2 p.m. If you are hoping for a fun storytime this week, Rockaway Beach Branch Library is hosting a special Ninja Storytime today at 2 p.m. and Bay City Branch Library is also hosting a special Ninja Storytime on Thursday at 2 p.m.
“Tillamook County residents are invited to attend the Maxwell Library Park Dedication, Sunday, August 20th, at 2 p.m. at the Tillamook Main Library. Event includes speeches, ribbon cutting, music, and fun activities for all ages. This project was spearheaded by the Tillamook County Library Foundation and is a park for the people of Tillamook County, built by the people of Tillamook County.”
Garibaldi Grade School has a few delightful back-to-school activities planned. Here’s principal Janmarie Nugent: “Our GGS Parent Group is having a BBQ for families to come and find out who their child’s teacher will be and have something to eat. This is happening on Thursday, August 31st from 4:00-5:00 pm on our playground.
“Also, the first day of school will be Tuesday, September 5th for K-5 students and Monday, September 11th for our preschoolers.”
Lastly, progress has reportedly been made in both the searches for a new administrative assistant and city management, with a potential special session in the works (nothing definitive at the time of this writing) to further discuss options with the latter.
Any promising news out of such a session would mark the third time this year the 2023 City Council has been close to finding a full time-ish replacement to the City’s now 12-month problem. Speaking of the husband to the wife who’s been metaphorically quartered by the simultaneous added responsibility both at work and with the city, the news to me is, “as smooth as Tennessee whiskey,” but not, “as sweet as strawberry wine.” Not yet. I’ll uncork that feeling when someone incredible is actually in that city hall office full time.
