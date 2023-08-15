Nathan “Finn” Findling

Nathan “Finn” Findling

I had an amazing chat with Councilor Linda Bade early last week. She’s begun a preliminary survey of our 2020-2021 city finances and she blew my mind, again. The biggest initial concern is that all the accounts payable transactions are sitting in the general fund instead of the clearing fund without any immediately apparent allocations. This means each transaction will likely need to be analyzed one at a time and compared to other relevant accounts before being allocated. From there, it’s still a few more technical steps before the city can come close to closing out the first month’s books, let alone the other 11. It’s about as close as accounting can get to having to re-do the books for a year, so far.

“The things that we’re learning are that the people who were doing the accounting apparently didn’t know how to use the accounting software,” Bade said over the phone. From there, she noted that there is a sound difference between knowing how to do accounting and knowing how to use a particular type of software and at this point it’s frivolous to discern the origin of the issue back in 2020-2021 as the personnel responsible are no longer employed. Councilor Bade and Council President/City Manager Pro Tem (yes, without pay) Findling are scheduling training time with the City’s accounting software provider to better understand the software system and, per the City Attorney, volunteer (without pay) in areas of City Accounting that are most needed at a given time.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

With Commissioner David Yamamoto’s impending retirement, would you prefer to see a replacement appointed who plans to run for election in 2024 or one who plans to serve only on a temporary basis?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

With Commissioner David Yamamoto’s impending retirement, would you prefer to see a replacement appointed who plans to run for election in 2024 or one who plans to serve only on a temporary basis?

You voted: