The next Food Pantry will be on Friday, April 8th, at God’s Lighthouse, from 10:00 until noon. It’s best to arrive early so we can accommodate everyone. This food pantry is for residents from Rockaway Beach south to Idaville. We try to make it a pleasant experience for everyone, allowing choices as if you were shopping, because they realize some people have dietary and other needs. Hoping to see you then!
Extremely exciting to see the changes going on at Third and Highway 101 where Shirley Peters has been overseeing the remodeling the outside of the old bakery! Way to go to make improvements to the main street of our town!
If you love wine, but don’t like to pay a lot, have I got a deal for you! The Tillamook Grocery Outlet is holding a semi-annual wine sale this week! All wine is 20% off (no case required) from April 6th through 12th. They offer all colors, flavors and bubbles but go early to take advantage of this great deal.
I have to also add, if you have not been to one of their wine tastings, you need to check it out. Each Wednesday, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., there is a wine tasting. Cory Chodrick and Stephen Tuttle were extremely helpful recommending wines. You may find a new favorite if you get to try before you buy. Normally each Wednesday, you get 10% off a case but this Wednesday, it’s 20% per bottle. Not all Grocery Outlets offer these types of sales, as I found when I took my father to the new store in Redmond, so we are thankful to the owners for offering these savings.
Recurrent, a vintage resale clothing and other goods store in Tillamook, is having a birthday this Saturday, April 9th. There will be a Sip and Shop Friday night from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., followed by a birthday party event Saturday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. with cake, party games, great discounts and a gift with purchase. If you have not been to Recurrent, this is an excellent opportunity to meet Kelly, the owner, and shop for some fabulous deals on great clothing.
The primary elections will be happening in May (May 17th) and there are several items that will be on the ballot that will need our attention. Ensure that you have received your recent voter registration card, or if you have recently moved here, the last day to register to vote is 21 days before the election. I can’t express how strongly I feel about voting. Even with all the controversy around the 2020 election, as a citizen of this country, it is our duty to vote. To check your registration status, you can go online to the Tillamook County Clerk’s office and select ”Elections Division.” Scroll down to check on your registration information and click here. If you have moved to a different residence, changed your name, or want to change your political party, you will need to update your voter registration soon.
