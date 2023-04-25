She pressed her pointer nail to her thumbnail til each tip bent & let slip the slightest chalkboard screech.
“We’re this close to hopeless.”
That’s how Garibaldi’s new Finance Director / Assistant City Manager Marni Johnston summarized the City’s financial situation to me.
But this is not another tale of the City’s woes.
Sure, in the April ‘23 City Council meeting, Johnston pointed out the City couldn’t even lease a vehicle with the state of their financial audits. And, sure, Garibaldi Fire & Rescue Division Chief Paulsen has had to partner with neighboring Fire Departments when submitting grants because of said audits.
Again, this is not another tale of the City’s woes.
When Johnston gave me her assessment, she did so without fear or trepidation. She wasn’t just another new employee creating as big of a safety net for herself as possible. No-no. This was different.
Marni Johnston isn’t one who likes to be the subject of interviews. She isn’t here for the media visibility that accompanies the City’s financial situation. Office politics don’t capture her attention. Spend but five minutes talking with her about this job and you’ll realize exactly why she’s here: Garibaldi’s finances are a puzzle. An intriguing, complicated, mysterious, telenovela of a puzzle gift-wrapped in a box of rain. One so compelling, it drew her in like a moth before a flame.
Already, Marni’s finding out that this old puzzle has some missing pieces, but such incongruities appear to make this challenge all the more worthwhile for her.
Add to that fact she’s running unopposed this Spring for a seat on the Tillamook County Transportation Board, and Marni Johnston has hit the county’s puzzle paydirt.
You can find her initial report in the April ’23 Council Meeting packet on the City Website in the City Council section.
Johnston’s hiring brings some long overdue relief to the over-allocated admin team. A few days after her hire, City Manager Pro Tem Jay Marugg announced during the April ’23 Council meeting that the search for the next City Manager hit a snag. The city had narrowed in on a candidate, all the way to offer and acceptance. The candidate and spouse even came to visit the area and look for homes. The snag came when the spouse’s employer gave extra incentives to keep them local instead of telecommuting from the coast. The incentives were apparently too good to refuse.
But this is not another tale of the City’s woes.
Marugg said that even before they re-opened the position, the city has already received inquiries from what appeared to be a couple qualified candidates.
The first thing that came to mind upon hearing Johnston & Marugg’s assessments was the story of the man in the hole, as told by Aaron Sorkin and a few others. It goes a bit like this: The man in the hole shouted for help to the people who walked by. Most ignored him. Some scurried off. Others sneered, thinking his predicament was his own doing. A doctor walked by, heard the man’s story, sent down a prescription, and moved along. A politician walked by, heard the man’s story, gave “thoughts and prayers” and a re-election shirt, and moved along.
When the man thought all hope was lost, the man’s friend walked by, heard the man’s story, and jumped down into the hole.
“What are you doing?” screamed the man. “Now we’re both stuck down here.”
“Yeah,” said the friend. “But I’ve been down here before, and I know the way out.”
PS – The Garibaldi Business & Property Owners Group (Formerly Garibaldi Retail and Property) had their second meeting last Thursday. If you didn’t get the email, you weren’t alone - marketing & PR is part of the volunteer support they’re seeking. The meeting was attended by several business owners and Garibaldi Mayor Tim Hall. They covered some basics of organizational startup, city outreach, and committee designations.
If you have a business or property in Garibaldi and would like to learn more about the fledgling group, email newly elected Apinterim President Val Schumann at vschumann@bhhsnw.com.
