I used to really hate January and February when I lived in Western Pennsylvania. It was a time of huge snow storms, sometimes morphing into ice storms and the first part of the day was spent cleaning snow off the windshield of the cars and shoveling the sidewalks. So I do not complain when we get a lot of rain and wind. It could be worse. And besides, I have Hellebores blooming as well as that fragrant Sarcacocca.
February is a great time to start planning changes in the gardens when spring rolls around. We have talked a little bit about attracting pollinators to the garden with shelter and water. But hands-down, the best way to attract bees and hummingbirds is through our choice of plants. And of course, we still need to be aware of the basic needs of the plants, too, like sunlight and water.
Let’s talk about a shade garden first as there are lots of plants that will fit into both categories: pollinator lures and part-sun to shade. Of course, hummingbirds and bees may be drawn to some of the same plants, but there are also plants that hummers especially like. And with a little bit of pre-planning, you can have blooms from May through August. Start with the spring-bloomer Dicentra spectabillis or bleeding heart. Then maybe add the blue blossoms of Phlox and Pulmonaria that will take you and your hummingbirds into late spring and early summer.
Also a spring bloomer is the Aquilegia or Columbine plant. There are some native Columbines that are lovely, and native plants always do better not only growing, but attracting native pollinators.
For summer shade, try one of the many Hosta available. Most bloom with white or purple flowers but there are a few that have pinkish flowers like H. ‘Frosted Raspberry’ or ‘Raspberry Sorbet.’ (Gotta love those names!) But be aware, they may be hard to track down but may be found at a specialty Hosta nursery like Seabright Gardens in Brooks, OR.
Of course, we can’t forget my favorite summer-bloomer Heuchera (coral bells). The H. Dolce ‘Spearmint’ has bright pink blossoms that the hummers can’t resist. And the silvery-green leaves with dark green veins will keep you happy, too, as they last all year even after the blooms are spent. There are other pinkish-red Heuchera like ‘Timeless Night’ and ‘Paris.’
If you are lucky enough to have a full sun garden, I can recommend Agastache, Lupines, Penstemon and Joe Pye Weed to draw bees and hummingbirds. And fuchsia! My old-fashioned fuchsias bloom from mid-summer to late winter and I almost always see hummers flitting from flower to flower. Hummingbirds seem to like the blooms that are bell-shaped, but they also will draw nectar from the blossoms of Monarda (bee balm), Echinacea (coneflowers) and good, old-fashioned cosmos. Mondarda ‘Sugar Buzz Grape Gumball’ is bright purple and keeps a compact shape while still drawing in pollinators. Echinacea ‘Sombrero Baja Beauty’ is a bold red and something a little different for the garden. Since bees and butterflies like the flattops as well, maybe this is the way to go to attract hummingbirds, butterflies and bees.
Don’t overlook dahlias to draw those pollinators in late summer and early fall either. The single-flowering dahlias look very much like colorful daisies or cosmos and the bees and butterflies love them. Add to that the fact that they come in a huge variety of colors and are grown by tubers, there is probably a single-flower dahlia to suit every taste. My favorite single-flower dahlia is the popular ‘Bishop of Llandaff.’ It has pure red blossoms and dark purple-ish leaves. This dahlia gets to be about 3 feet tall and blooms from July to October, making it a perfect addition to the garden for the pollinators.
By doing a little research with some of those multitudes of seed and flower catalogs we get in the mail this time of year – or online if you prefer - you can plan ahead for a floriferous spring and summer. The fun part about choosing appropriate plants for drawing pollinators is that the choices are lovely in themselves. By planning for the bees and butterflies, you are also planning for yourself. A win-win situation.
