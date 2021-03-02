I find that five-gallon buckets are the perfect way to stash my tools when I am ready to go out into the garden. For one thing, they generally have a nice handle with a plastic grip. They hold a lot of hand tools, and I have made a divider for the bucket that is shaped like an “X” out of two pieces of coated corrugated cardboard. By making a slit in the bottom of one to about half the height and the top of the other at the same depth, they can be slotted together. This gives me four sections in the bucket to divide between sharp tools (knives), digging tools (trowels), soft items (gloves and ties) and the fourth section for miscellaneous items that I will explain in a minute.
To start with, in the sharp section of my bucket, I have an old chef’s knife with a wide blade. That has been invaluable to me for cutting apart clumps of lily or hosta roots when I am dividing them. I also use the chef’s knife to weed between cracks around paving stones. There is something called a “hori-hori” knife that is made for these purposes but at $34 and up, they are quite expensive. I purchased my chef’s knife at a thrift store for about $4. It is not serrated so I can sharpen it should it get dull.
Also in the sharp section is another thrift store find: an old steak knife. I use this serrated-bladed knife when I need a bit more oomph while cutting. But I find the chef’s knife is better at most tasks and easier to maintain a sharp edge.
In my digging section, I have two favorite trowels. One has a wide blade and the other a narrow blade. They are both made of tough stainless steel and the blade and handle are of one piece. The handle is padded and red, so it is easy to spot when I lay it down. I also have a third trowel that is very narrow and pointed at the tip and I can use that to get into tight spaces. I also have the ubiquitous snake-tongue weeder.
In the soft section of my bucket, I keep two pairs of garden gloves. One pair is the snugger-fit gloves with nitrile-coated palms that I wear 90% of the time because they allow me to pick up small pieces of whatever. I wouldn’t think of not wearing gloves for the main reason that I refuse to touch a slug or snail with my bare hands, and sometimes I just pick them up and put them in a closed container for disposal. The other pair of gloves has a suede palm and fingers and a longer sleeve or gauntlet. These I use for working around roses or blackberries.
I also keep my plant ties in the soft section. I have a variety from small, thin strings to Velcro strips. I also have an old rag that I use to wipe dirt or mud off pots and garden art. I generally moisten the rag before use, but am careful to wring it out and hang it to dry in the sun at the end of the gardening session. This will avoid mildew and mold forming.
I would guess you wouldn’t expect to see a large syringe in the miscellaneous section of my garden bucket. But I just got a 150 ml plastic syringe that I will use for watering my potted succulent gardens. It is also good for watering in other tight spaces where you don’t want to get water on the plant’s leaves, especially African violets. Found mine on Amazon for about $6. But there are lesser-priced ones that come in a three-pack for $9. I find a single syringe will last me long enough that I won’t need three. You could also use a well-washed out dish detergent bottle with a spout cap to get into those small spaces in pots.
I have an old wooden chopstick in the miscellaneous section, too. This is perfect for making small holes in soil or potting soil to plant seeds. I find the wooden ones hold up better than the plastic chopsticks that tend to break easily.
A piece of sandpaper lives in a plastic bag in the miscellaneous section makes it easy to sharpen knives or the edge of trowels and shovels. I also keep a canister of bleach or alcohol wipes to sanitize pruners when moving from plant to plant.
And the last thing I have in my miscellaneous section is a package of Benadryl. I learned a hard lesson when I tackled an area of a friend’s garden and disturbed a nest of ground bees. They were angered enough that they followed me as I tried to get away from them. I had quite an itchy reaction to the stings and now I am a.) more careful in remote areas of gardens, and b.) ready to take Benadryl after being stung to prevent itching. Of course, if you know in advance you are severely allergic to bee stings, you may already have an injectable form of Epinephrine that you always carry with you.
Bottom line: customize your bucket any way you find helpful. I try to make it easy on myself and you should, too.
