Every once in a while, I have a profound thought. At least its profound to me. My thought recently was that teaching gardening doesn’t always need to be from parent to child or grandchild. I have learned a lot from my son and daughter-in-law about some specialty gardening. Which is strange because growing up our son never seemed interested in doing any sort of gardening. But I guess I was the same way with my mother. I dreaded the days she would ask me to help her weed. Now weeding is one of my favorite tasks. I find it peaceful and calming. Not to mention very satisfying to get them out of the flower beds.
It was Gene and Rebecca who started me on gardening with orchids about 17 years ago. They were very good at taking plants they found at Trader Joe’s or Portland Nursery and getting them to re-bloom. I tried it, too, but I was less successful at keeping them alive, let alone getting them to re-bloom. However, about eight years ago, I got back into orchids with a free Phalaenopsis given to me by a Master Gardener. I have seen great success with that one, getting it to bloom almost every year since I got it. To that one I added several more of the same variety and then I branched out to include Cattleya (the Mother’s Day favorite) and Paphiopedilum (Lady’s Slipper types). Another favorite that was a gift from a friend is Oncidium and it has bloomed five times in three years. I love it because it has such unique flowers that remind me of spiders - except they aren’t creepy. Thank you, Kris!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.