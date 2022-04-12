Some of my favorite times of the gardening year are the local plant sales. So I was very pleased to get an email from the Tillamook County Master Gardener Association to tell me they are well into the planning of their annual Plant Sale. Of course in 2020, the sale was cancelled altogether, and last year they were only permitted to do an online sale. But for 2022, the TCMGA will be offering plants both online and in-person and the Tillamook Master Gardeners have been working for months now to insure a successful sale.
The sale itself will be back on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the 4-H/FFA Livestock Pavilion (aka the horse barn) at the County Fairgrounds, but online sales start on Sunday, April 17 and close May 3rd. You can find the online catalog at https://tillamookmastergardeners.com. If there is a particular plant you are looking for and want to reserve it, this is the best way to do it. Plants ordered online can be picked up at the north door of the Pavilion starting on Friday, May 6 from noon to 4 PM and from 9 AM to 1 PM on May 7.
Plant Sale Chair Sarah Ostermiller tells me, if you miss the comradery of being at the sale and choosing your own plants on Saturday at the Pavilion, that can happen, too. The Master Gardeners will staff a Help Desk at the Sale to offer ideas on what works best for your garden or to problem-solve your questions. If you have an issue, be sure to bring a sample in a sealed plastic bag for identification and help.
Returning on Saturday only this year will be the Garden Garage Sale where you can find all sorts of garden items like tools, yard art, or items that can be turned into yard art with a creative touch. There will also be a few vendors like Happy House Glassworks, Bee Me, and North Wood Crafts. Bring your garden tools to be sharpened by Sharpenator while you shop.
Sarah said there will be over 700 tomato plants and they will be varieties that are bred for our cool, coastal climate. Also on offer will be vegetable starts, perennials, garden plants and house plants. Hopefully there will be some Albion strawberries as well. There will be more plants on offer than last year, with half of the popular plants being available through the catalog sales, and the other half being available on the 7th. There are some one (or two)-of-a-kind plants that will only be available at the sale on Saturday. The Master Gardeners don’t have any native plants this year, but Aldervale Native Plants will be there with their natives. All of the plants have been selected by Master Gardeners with a majority being grown by MG’s in their gardens and greenhouses. The Learning Garden’s Hoop House is also being used for starting some of the veggies. So you can be sure the quality is there and order with confidence.
Did you know that the Tillamook County Master Gardeners volunteer their time to answer gardening questions from the general public from March to October? They have a Help Desk at the three Farmers’ Markets throughout the County but also hold Help Desk hours at the OSU Extension Office on Third Street in Tillamook. The Master Gardeners staff a Learning Garden at the County Fairgrounds where sample gardens are laid out and maintained so folks can see what will do well in Tillamook and how to best provide for their plants. The MG’s offer scholarships to students taking horticultural classes as well as those wanting to take the Master Gardener classes each January. They hold rose pruning classes, seed-planting classes and vegetable growing classes, all for the public at little or no cost to participants. How do they do this? They use the funds from the annual Plant Sale to fund their activities. Every purchase you make goes back into helping the Tillamook community.
So put April 17 on your calendar for online sales and May 7 for in-person sales at the Fairgrounds. For more information, visit the TCMGA website or follow them on Facebook. If you have a garden wagon, be sure to bring it to transport your plants while shopping. With the high prices I expect to see in nurseries this spring, you are bound to find some bargains at the Plant Sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.