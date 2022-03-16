“Beware the Ides of March.” Any of us who studied English Literature in school remembers the words of warning Shakespeare’s soothsayer gave to Julius Caesar. Didn’t work out so well for Caesar, but it might be okay for us.
Because, you see, the Ides of March means that spring is only a week away. Spring…that most joyous season. Even Leo Tolstoy said “Spring is the time for plans and projects.” I already have some plans and projects I am going to try to accomplish.
One of the first things I want to do this spring is to attract more pollinators to my garden. Keep in mind, bees generally need temperatures of at least 55 ° and butterflies need 60 ° to become active so the very early blooming plants won’t help. We need to find plants that will bloom in April and May. There are lots of great plants that fit into this category. Start with choosing ones that will pull in a variety of pollinators. Native plants are best for drawing native bees and butterflies. Flowering red currant is a great choice of early spring bloomers. They do get to be sprawling, and will need pruning about every two years to keep them tidy. But red currant doesn’t need any special soil and it is deer-resistant, too.
I especially like English lavender for my pollinators in the spring. Besides the lovely scent people enjoy, bees and butterflies tend to flock to this plant over the month it is in bloom. Easy to grow in our climate, almost any of the lavenders will add fragrance and form to the garden. They do like full sun and well-drained soil, though. This is also a deer resistant plant.
The spring blooms of California lilacs (AKA Ceanothus) are bee magnets. Often times my Ceanothus looks like it is alive because there are so many bees buzzing around it. This is a shrub with pretty blue blossoms but can grow to 8 or 10 feet high and wide. They can be kept under control by pinching back shoot tips after they bloom. There are also groundcover ceanothus. A favorite groundcover for our area is Ceanothus gloriosa ‘Point Reyes.’ They all like full sun and well-drained soil.
Spring-blooming Clematis are good pollinator plants, too. I have a particularly pretty Clematis montana ‘Warwick Rose’ that has literally hundreds of blooms each spring that attract lots and lots of bees. ‘Warwick Rose’ is a pretty pink but there are all sorts of Clematis in a wide variety of colors. Staying in the red/rose/pink family will draw more pollinators than white clematis, though.
If you have space and full sun, Common or Showy Milkweeds are both native to Oregon and great sources of nectar for bees as well as great hosts for Monarch butterfly caterpillars. Monarchs are one of the most iconic butterflies in the country and can be found across the United States. There are two basic populations: the Eastern Monarch and the Western Monarch, with the dividing line being the Rocky Mountains. Monarchs are currently being considered for the Endangered Species list because their numbers have been decreasing dramatically over the last 20 years. The U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website https://www.fws.gov/savethemonarch is a good place to find more information how we, as individuals, can help the Monarch. And, simply by planting milkweeds for the Monarch caterpillars, you will also be supplying nectar for other pollinators. Just remember not to use insecticides that would kill the caterpillars.
Other spring nectar plants include wild ginger, carpet bugles (ajuga), grape hyacinth (muscari), and hellebores. And we must not forget the fragrant Daphne odora and Sarcacocca shrubs. Pieris japonica (lily-of-the-valley shrub), heather and lilacs are good for our pollinators as well. If you have a riparian area and can grow willows, the bees love the pollen of the catkins. The native dogwoods are good choices, too.
As I mentioned earlier, native pollinators prefer native plants. Something to keep in mind when planning that pollinator garden. Full sun – or as close to it as possible – is important for not only the pollinators but the plants that attract pollinators as well. Planting at least a 3’ x 3’ clump of one plant will draw pollinators better than one or two plants scattered throughout the garden.
Putting in a new garden bed is always a fun thing to plan. Another great quote for March is by Margaret Atwood: “In spring, at the end of the day you should smell like dirt.” A fine goal to work toward.
