The big snow event was almost three weeks ago but it is still fresh in my memory. When we moved to Oregon from Pennsylvania over 20 years ago, I thought I was done with snowstorms. Yes, we occasionally get a dusting of snow on the beaches, but nothing like the eight inches I measured on my patio on that Thursday morning.

Coming from the mountains in Pennsylvania, I was used to shoveling out the car and then scraping ice from the windshield. We would commonly get a foot of snow at a time, and there were weeks when the children had snow days and the parents struggled to keep them entertained both inside and out. Temperatures could dip into the negative 20’s when it was dangerous just to go outside and get the mail.

