When most of us think of succulents, we think of hen-and-chicks and their unique form of a larger (“mother” or “hen”) plant surrounded by smaller versions (“chicks”) of themselves. Thus, the term “hen-and-chicks.” But there are a couple different types of hen-and-chicks: Echeveria and Sempervivum. Both are commonly called hen-and-chicks and may look similar but have different growing needs.
First, let’s explain the basic differences between Echeveria succulents and Sempervivum succulents. They actually look very much alike and both form clumps of “babies” that can be easily propagated and used to replant. But it is important to know the differences because of their specific growing needs.
Simply put, Echeveria have leaves that are much thicker and wider than Sempervivum. Some have leaves that are almost spoon-like in appearance. Sempervivum often have more pointed tips, too. Echeveria are generally larger than Sempervivum, with rosettes reaching from ¾” to 20” while Sempervivum rosettes are only about 1” across. Sempervivums do tend to clump together so the total clump of hens and chicks can reach to more than two inches. Echeveria are generally less hardy than Sempervivums and should be planted in pots so you can easily bring them inside for the winter. Conversely, Sempervivums can go directly into the ground and live happily there all winter as long as the soil is well-drained. They are great in a rock garden.
One of the main differences between these two types of plants is the way they propagate. Echeveria form offshoots that grow from one clump at the base of the plant. Sempervivum offshoots form a stolon, an independent stem that can root on its own. Flowering is different, too. Sempervivum are considered to be monocarpic which means they flower only once and then the mother plant will die off, leaving lots of baby chicks to take their place. Echeveria are polycarpic as they produce multiple flowers and set seed before dying. But Echeveria chicks can also be propagated by removing the offshoots from the plant.
If all this seems very confusing – and I know I find it to be so – all we really need to know is how to treat each type of plant to insure happy growing conditions. So now we go to similarities. Sempervivum and Echeveria have shallow roots and can do well in pots with drainage holes. Sempervivum in pots will do best with a premixed cactus soil. They both need a loamy soil (not clay), although Echeveria are more tolerant of sandier soils. In either case – in a pot or in the ground - the soil needs to be loose and well-draining so the roots won’t rot.
As with all succulents, light and water are the two main points to remember. Some Sempervivums (S. arachnoidium) can take full sun but others - like S. tectorum - will only tolerate full sun for about 3 to 4 hours each day. More than that will likely kill them. Echeveria can do with – and indeed prefer – full sun so when they are inside, south-facing windows are best.
Overwatering is the fastest way to kill either Echeverias or Sempervivums. Remember, these are plants that come from arid locations and evolved to withstand long dry periods. For the outside Sempervivums, it is best to let Mother Nature do your watering for you. In extended dry periods that we sometimes get during a coastal summer, a little water about every two weeks should be enough to keep the Sempervivums happy. Inside in the winter when the growth period has slowed, Sempervivums can go for two weeks without water. Echeveria dislike water even more than Sempervivums so keep them drier, especially in the winter. To keep from overwatering either of these types, try making a schedule and keep to it. I find marking a calendar is an easy way to keep track of when I have last watered.
Since they are so different in their light and water needs, placing these two succulent varieties in the same dish garden may make it harder to care for them. Grouping Sempervivums with other Sempervivums and Echeverias with other Echeverias make it easier. There are so many different kinds of each of these species that finding interesting examples for attractive combinations is easy. Bottom line here is to match light and water needs of all the plants in the dish garden. When shopping in the nurseries for succulents, try to find ones that are well-labeled so you can know all you need to know about the varieties without too much further research.
A big thanks goes out to Altine’ who writes a blog about succulents at www.plantsheaven.com. Much of the information in this column came from his site and I found lots of other helpful information there as well. And now I need to go and redesign a couple of my own dish gardens so I can take my own advice.
